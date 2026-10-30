Major League Soccer - Game Week 33 31 Oct 2026 - 14:00 Yankee Stadium

Today's game between New York City FC and CF Montreal will kick off at Oct 31, 2026, 2:00 PM.

New York City FC vs CF Montreal is available to stream live on Apple TV. Every MLS regular-season match, playoff game, and Leagues Cup fixture is included as part of a standard Apple TV subscription, with no additional fee required for existing subscribers.

New York City FC host CF Montreal at Yankee Stadium in a Major League Soccer regular-season fixture that carries very different weight for each side.

Pascal Jansen's NYCFC come into this game with a measure of momentum after beating Atlanta United 2-1 in their most recent outing, a result that offered some relief after a difficult run through October. The Boys in Blue sit 12th in the Eastern Conference, still scrapping for a foothold in the postseason picture with time running short.

CF Montreal arrive in New York with nothing left to play for. Philippe Eullaffroy's side are 15th in the East, deep in the bottom half of the table, and a run of four defeats in their last five matches across all competitions has long since ended any realistic hope of a late push.

Montreal's October has been punishing. A 4-0 loss at Charlotte FC in their most recent MLS outing, combined with a Canadian Championship exit, has left the squad playing out the season with little beyond pride on the line.

For NYCFC, this is a chance to build on last week's win and apply pressure on the clubs above them. Three points at home against a side in Montreal's current form is exactly the kind of result Jansen will be demanding.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch New York City FC vs CF Montreal live.

How to watch New York City FC vs CF Montreal with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Pascal Jansen has not confirmed a starting lineup for NYCFC ahead of this fixture, and no injury or suspension information is currently available for the home side. Updates will be added closer to kick-off as the club releases official squad news.

Philippe Eullaffroy is similarly without a confirmed team sheet for CF Montreal at this stage. No injuries or suspensions have been reported for the away side, and the projected XI will be published when available in the build-up to the match.

Form

NYCFC have recorded one win, two draws, and two losses from their last five MLS matches. Their most recent outing produced a 2-1 victory over Atlanta United, and they also drew 2-2 with Orlando City during this run. Losses to Inter Miami CF and Chicago Fire FC reflect a side that has struggled for consistency, though the win over Atlanta provides a more positive platform. Jansen's side scored eight goals and conceded seven across those five fixtures.

CF Montreal have recorded no wins, one draw, and four losses from their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent MLS result was a 4-0 defeat at Charlotte FC, and they also lost 0-2 to Nashville SC during this run. A 1-1 draw with Seattle Sounders FC represents the only point collected. Montreal have been shut out twice and scored just two goals across the five matches while conceding nine.

Head-to-Head Record

CF Montreal have dominated this fixture in recent meetings. The last five head-to-head encounters show Montreal winning three times to NYCFC's one, with one match ending level. Montreal have won each of the last three meetings, including a 1-0 home victory in April 2026 and back-to-back 1-0 wins in 2025, giving them a clear edge in this series heading into the Yankee Stadium clash.

Standings

In the Eastern Conference, New York City FC sit 12th while CF Montreal are 15th.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch New York City FC vs CF Montreal today

NordVPN

Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: