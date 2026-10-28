Major League Soccer - Game Week 32 28 Oct 2026 - 19:30 Citi Field

Today's game between New York City FC and Atlanta United will kick off at Oct 28, 2026, 7:30 PM.

New York City FC vs Atlanta United is available to stream live on Apple TV. For the 2026 MLS season, all regular-season matches, playoff games, and Leagues Cup fixtures are included as part of a standard Apple TV subscription, with no additional fee required.

New York City FC host Atlanta United at Citi Field in a Major League Soccer regular-season fixture that carries genuine stakes for both sides as the Eastern Conference standings tighten.

Pascal Jansen's side have struggled for consistency in recent weeks. Three draws and two defeats across their last five league matches have left NYCFC 12th in the Eastern Conference, scrapping to keep their postseason hopes alive with time running short.

Atlanta United arrive in New York in similarly difficult shape. Gerardo Martino's side sit 14th in the East, and a run of three losses in their last five matches has done little to ease the pressure on a club that desperately needs points.

The two clubs met just weeks ago, drawing 2-2 in Atlanta in late September. That result did neither side any favours, and both will be looking for something more decisive here.

With playoff places still up for grabs and the gap between these two clubs in the table narrowing the margin for error, this fixture matters. Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch.

How to watch New York City FC vs Atlanta United with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Pascal Jansen has not confirmed a projected XI for NYCFC ahead of this fixture. No injury or suspension information is currently available for the home side, and updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Gerardo Martino has similarly not confirmed his lineup for Atlanta United. No injuries or suspensions have been listed for the away side at this stage, and team news will be updated as it becomes available.

Form

NYCFC have recorded no wins across their last five MLS matches, taking three draws and suffering two defeats. Their most recent outing ended in a 2-2 draw with Orlando City, and they also drew 1-1 with Los Angeles FC during this run. Losses to Inter Miami CF (2-0) and Chicago Fire FC (2-1) reflect a side struggling for momentum. The Boys in Blue scored seven goals and conceded eight across those five fixtures.

Atlanta United have won one, drawn one, and lost three of their last five MLS matches. Their most recent result was a 2-3 defeat to Chicago Fire FC, and they also lost 1-3 to Inter Miami CF. A 3-0 win over CF Montreal stands as the bright spot in an otherwise difficult stretch. Atlanta scored eight goals and conceded eleven across those five outings.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these clubs came on September 26, 2026, when Atlanta United hosted NYCFC in MLS and the match ended 2-2. Before that, NYCFC won 4-0 at home in June 2025, while Atlanta claimed a 4-3 victory in March 2025. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures, NYCFC hold one win to Atlanta's one, with three matches ending level.

Standings

In the Eastern Conference, New York City FC sit 12th while Atlanta United are 14th.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch New York City FC vs Atlanta United today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: