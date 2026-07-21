Major League Soccer - Game Week 16 Boston Stadium

Today's game between New England Revolution and Toronto FC will kick-off at Jul 22, 2026, 7:30 PM.

READ MORE: Today's FW2026 TV schedule

New England Revolution vs Toronto FC is available to watch live on Apple TV. All MLS regular-season fixtures are streamed exclusively through the platform as part of a standard Apple TV subscription, with no additional MLS Season Pass fee required. Sign up or log in to watch live.

New England Revolution host Toronto FC at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough in a Major League Soccer Eastern Conference fixture. Marko Mitrovic's side welcome a Toronto team that has struggled for consistency all season.

New England sit fourth in the Eastern Conference, making this a chance to consolidate their position in the top half of the table. Their recent form has been patchy, with wins and losses alternating through May, but home advantage gives them a clear edge here.

Toronto FC, managed by Robin Fraser, arrive in poor shape. The visitors have won just one of their last five matches across all competitions and were held to a goalless draw by CF Montreal in their most recent outing on July 16. Before that, they lost four straight, including defeats to Chicago Fire, Charlotte FC, and Inter Miami.

Fraser's side sit 12th in the Eastern Conference, nine places below their hosts. The gap in the standings reflects a significant difference in form and confidence between these two clubs right now.

For everything you need to know about how to watch this MLS match live, including TV channel and live stream details, read on.

How to watch New England Revolution vs Toronto FC with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

New England Revolution head coach Marko Mitrovic has not confirmed a probable starting lineup ahead of this fixture, and no injury or suspension concerns have been officially listed for the home side at this stage.

Toronto FC manager Robin Fraser is similarly yet to confirm his projected XI, with no injuries or suspensions formally declared. Updates for both teams will be added closer to kick-off as further information becomes available.

Form

New England Revolution have won three, lost two, and drawn none of their last five MLS matches. Their most recent result was a 1-0 defeat to Charlotte FC on May 23, ending a run of two consecutive wins. Earlier in the stretch, they beat Minnesota United 2-1 and Philadelphia Union 2-1, while a 0-3 loss to Nashville SC was their heaviest setback. Across the five matches, the Revs have scored six goals and conceded six.

Toronto FC have drawn one and lost four of their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent outing was a goalless draw with CF Montreal on July 16, a result that broke a run of four straight defeats. Those losses included a 3-1 reverse against Charlotte FC and a 2-4 defeat to Inter Miami. Toronto lost 1-3 to Atletico Ottawa in the Canadian Championship during this period as well. The side have conceded 10 goals across the five matches.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides ended 1-1 when New England Revolution hosted Toronto FC in MLS on September 13, 2025. Before that, New England won 2-0 away at Toronto on May 3, 2025. Across the last five head-to-head matches, New England lead with three wins to Toronto's one, with one draw. The Revs have generally had the better of this fixture in recent years.

Standings

In the MLS Eastern Conference, New England Revolution currently sit fourth while Toronto FC are 12th.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch New England Revolution vs Toronto FC today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: