Major League Soccer - Game Week 28 10 Oct 2026 - 19:30 Gillette Stadium

Today's game between New England Revolution and Seattle Sounders FC will kick off at Oct 10, 2026, 7:30 PM.

New England Revolution vs Seattle Sounders FC is available to watch live on Apple TV. The match is part of the full MLS regular-season slate covered by a standard Apple TV subscription, with no additional fee required beyond the base plan.

New England Revolution host Seattle Sounders FC at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough in a Major League Soccer regular-season fixture that carries real weight for both clubs at this stage of the campaign.

The Revolution sit second in the Eastern Conference, making this a strong home base from which Marko Mitrovic's side will look to press their playoff position. Three wins in their last four league matches have put New England in a confident place heading into this one.

Seattle arrive in good form of their own. Brian Schmetzer's side have won three of their last five, and their most recent outing ended in a 2-1 victory over Sporting Kansas City — a result that keeps them firmly in the Western Conference playoff picture from seventh place.

These two clubs do not meet often, which makes the occasion all the more pointed. The last time they faced each other, Seattle won 2-0 on home soil back in 2024 — a result the Revolution will be eager to reverse on their own turf.

With the MLS season entering its final stretch, both sides have clear motivation. New England want to consolidate their standing in the East, while Seattle are chasing the form needed to secure their postseason place in the West.

Here is everything you need to know about how to watch New England Revolution vs Seattle Sounders FC live.

How to watch New England Revolution vs Seattle Sounders FC with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

New England Revolution are managed by Marko Mitrovic. No confirmed injuries or suspensions have been reported for the home side ahead of this fixture, and further squad updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Seattle Sounders FC are led by Brian Schmetzer. As with the Revolution, no injury or suspension information is currently available for the away squad, and the team news section will be updated as more details emerge.

Form

New England Revolution have recorded three wins, one draw, and one loss across their last five MLS matches. Their most recent outing ended in a 3-0 defeat to Real Salt Lake, though that followed back-to-back wins over Orlando City, 4-2, and Chicago Fire FC, 2-1 away from home. The Revolution scored ten goals across those five matches and conceded eight, reflecting an open, attack-minded side that can be exposed at the back.

Seattle Sounders FC have posted three wins and two draws in their last five, with no defeats. Their most recent result was a 2-1 win over Sporting Kansas City, and they also beat Minnesota United 3-1 and Real Salt Lake 2-0 during that run. Seattle scored nine goals and conceded six across those five matches, with their two draws — against Colorado Rapids and LA Galaxy — both coming in high-scoring games.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides came in July 2024, when Seattle Sounders FC beat New England Revolution 2-0 at home in MLS. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures on record, Seattle claim one win, New England claim one win, and three matches ended level — including two 3-3 draws. Goals have not been in short supply when these teams meet.

Standings

New England Revolution sit second in the Eastern Conference, placing them firmly in contention for a top playoff seed with the regular season nearing its end. Seattle Sounders FC are seventh in the Western Conference, occupying a position that keeps them in the playoff race but leaves little margin for dropped points.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch New England Revolution vs Seattle Sounders FC today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: