Major League Soccer - Game Week 32 28 Oct 2026 - 19:30 Gillette Stadium

Today's game between New England Revolution and Red Bull New York will kick off at Oct 28, 2026, 7:30 PM.

New England Revolution vs Red Bull New York is available to stream live on Apple TV, which holds exclusive rights to every MLS regular-season match, playoff game, and Leagues Cup fixture as part of a standard subscription.

New England Revolution host Red Bull New York at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough in a Major League Soccer fixture that carries real weight for both sides as the regular season enters its final stretch.

The Revolution come into this match in strong form, sitting second in the Eastern Conference and firmly in contention for a top playoff seed. Marko Mitrovic's side have won three of their last five, including a notable away victory over Philadelphia Union last weekend, and they will be looking to build on that momentum in front of their home support.

Red Bull New York arrive in a very different situation. Michael Bradley's side are ninth in the East and outside the playoff positions, making this fixture close to must-win territory with the regular season running out. They do carry confidence from a 2-0 victory over Inter Miami last Saturday, a result that moved them closer to the postseason picture.

That win over Miami was built on defensive discipline and clinical finishing, with Emil Forsberg converting a late second-half goal to seal the points. It was a result that showed New York are capable of performing when the pressure is highest.

For New England, the focus is on protecting their standing at the top of the East and keeping the pressure on the sides above them. A home win here would strengthen their position considerably heading into the final games.

Here is everything you need to know about how to watch this fixture live.

How to watch New England Revolution vs Red Bull New York with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Marko Mitrovic oversees the New England Revolution for this fixture. No confirmed injury or suspension information is currently available for the home side, and no probable lineup has been released. Updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Michael Bradley takes charge of the Red Bull New York travelling party. As with the home side, no injury, suspension, or lineup information is available at this stage. Further team news will follow as the match approaches.

Form

New England Revolution have won three and lost two of their last five MLS outings. Their most recent result was a 1-2 away win at Philadelphia Union, and they also claimed a 1-0 victory over Chicago Fire FC earlier in October. The Revolution did suffer a heavy 0-3 defeat to Seattle Sounders FC during this run, but three wins from five reflects a squad with genuine consistency at this stage of the season.

Red Bull New York have won two and lost three of their last five matches. Their most recent result was a 2-0 victory over Inter Miami CF, which followed a 0-2 defeat to Toronto FC the week prior. New York also recorded a 4-1 win over San Diego FC during this period, though losses to St. Louis City and DC United highlight the inconsistency that has defined their campaign.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides came in February 2026, when Red Bull New York beat New England Revolution 1-0 at home in MLS. Prior to that, New York hosted the Revolution in July 2025 and won 5-3. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures, Red Bull New York hold three wins to New England's two, with the Revolution's victories both coming when they hosted the fixture, including a 2-1 win in March 2025 and a 1-0 home win in June 2024.

Standings

New England Revolution's second-place standing in the Eastern Conference puts them firmly in the hunt for a top playoff seed, while Red Bull New York's ninth-place position leaves them outside the postseason places and in need of points to force their way back into contention.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch New England Revolution vs Red Bull New York today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: