Major League Soccer - Game Week 26 19 Sept 2026 - 19:30 Gillette Stadium

Today's game between New England Revolution and Orlando City will kick off at Sep 19, 2026, 7:30 PM.

New England Revolution vs Orlando City is available to watch live on Apple TV, which holds exclusive streaming rights to every MLS regular-season match, playoff game, and Leagues Cup fixture. The match is included as part of a standard Apple TV subscription.

New England Revolution host Orlando City at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough in a Major League Soccer Eastern Conference fixture with genuine playoff weight on both sides.

Marko Mitrovic's Revolution arrive in strong form. They beat Chicago Fire FC on September 13 to extend a run that now includes three wins from their last five MLS outings, and they have proven capable of winning on the road and at home throughout this campaign.

Orlando City come into this off the back of a dominant 3-0 win over Toronto FC on September 12, a result in which Antoine Griezmann scored for a fifth consecutive game. Martin Perelman's side have won three of their last five MLS matches and are pushing hard from sixth in the Eastern Conference.

The Lions did suffer a setback in midweek, losing to Columbus Crew in the US Open Cup on September 16, so Perelman will need to manage his squad carefully on the road.

New England sit third in the East, two places and several points above Orlando, which gives this fixture a direct edge as the regular season enters its final stretch.

TV channel and live stream details for how to watch this MLS fixture are listed below.

How to watch New England Revolution vs Orlando City with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Marko Mitrovic has not confirmed any injuries or suspensions for New England Revolution ahead of this fixture, and no probable starting lineup has been released. Updates will be added closer to kick-off as further information becomes available.

Martin Perelman is similarly without confirmed team news for Orlando City. No absences, suspensions, or projected XI have been announced for the visitors at this stage. Check back for the latest squad details as the match approaches.

Form

New England Revolution head into this fixture with three wins, one draw, and one defeat from their last five MLS matches. Their most recent result was a 1-2 away win at Chicago Fire FC on September 13, which followed a 1-2 road victory at New York City FC. The Revolution also beat Columbus Crew 1-3 away from home in that run, with their only defeat a 2-1 loss to LA Galaxy. Mitrovic's side have scored seven goals and conceded six across those five outings.

Orlando City arrive with three wins, one draw, and one defeat from their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent MLS result was the 3-0 win over Toronto FC on September 12, which followed a 2-3 victory at Atlanta United. They also drew 3-3 with Minnesota United in that stretch, though they lost 2-1 to Columbus Crew in the US Open Cup on September 16. Orlando have scored nine goals and conceded seven across those five matches.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these clubs came in the US Open Cup on April 29, 2026, when Orlando City beat New England Revolution 3-4 on the road. Before that, New England won 1-2 at home against Orlando in MLS on July 19, 2025. Across the last five recorded head-to-head meetings, Orlando City hold three wins to New England's one, with one draw, and the sides have shared 21 goals across those fixtures.

Standings

In the MLS Eastern Conference, New England Revolution currently sit third while Orlando City are placed sixth. New England's position gives them a direct advantage in the race for a top seed, while Orlando must close the gap to keep their own postseason ambitions on track.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch New England Revolution vs Orlando City today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: