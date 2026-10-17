Major League Soccer - Game Week 30 17 Oct 2026 - 19:30 Gillette Stadium

Today's game between New England Revolution and Chicago Fire FC will kick off at Oct 17, 2026, 7:30 PM.

New England Revolution vs Chicago Fire FC is available to watch live on Apple TV. For the 2026 MLS season, every regular-season match, playoff game, and Leagues Cup fixture is included as part of a standard Apple TV subscription, with no additional fee required beyond the base plan.

New England Revolution host Chicago Fire FC at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough in a Major League Soccer regular-season fixture with genuine playoff implications for both sides in the Eastern Conference.

Marko Mitrovic's Revolution come into this match sitting third in the East, but their recent form has been uneven. Back-to-back defeats to Seattle Sounders FC and Real Salt Lake have disrupted what had been a strong run, and the home side will be looking to respond in front of their own supporters.

Chicago Fire arrive under Gregg Berhalter having put together a solid mid-season stretch. Three wins from their last five — including victories over New York City FC and Vancouver Whitecaps — have kept them fourth in the Eastern Conference and firmly inside the playoff places.

The Fire's form has not been without its setbacks. A 3-1 defeat to Philadelphia Union in their most recent outing will have tempered some of the confidence built during that positive run, and Berhalter's side arrive needing to bounce back on the road.

These two clubs have met five times across all competitions in recent years, producing a series that has swung in both directions. The last encounter, played in September 2026, ended 2-1 to New England at Soldier Field — a result that adds an extra edge to this rematch at Gillette.

Here is everything you need to know about how to watch New England Revolution vs Chicago Fire FC live.

How to watch New England Revolution vs Chicago Fire FC with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

New England Revolution are managed by Marko Mitrovic. No confirmed injuries or suspensions have been reported for the home side ahead of this fixture, and no probable lineup has been released. Further squad updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Chicago Fire FC are managed by Gregg Berhalter. As with the home side, no injury or suspension information is currently available and no projected XI has been confirmed. Team news will be updated as it becomes available.

Form

New England Revolution have won three and lost two of their last five MLS matches. Their most recent outing ended in a 2-3 home defeat to FC Cincinnati, which followed a 0-3 loss to Seattle Sounders FC. Earlier in the run, the Revolution claimed wins over Orlando City, 4-2, and Chicago Fire FC, 2-1 away from home. New England scored ten goals and conceded eight across those five games.

Chicago Fire have won three and lost two of their last five MLS matches. Their most recent result was a 1-3 defeat to Philadelphia Union, which ended a run of three consecutive wins that included a 2-1 victory over New York City FC and a 3-1 win over Vancouver Whitecaps. The Fire scored seven goals and conceded six across the five matches.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides came in September 2026, when New England Revolution beat Chicago Fire FC 2-1 at Soldier Field in MLS. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures on record, New England hold two wins to Chicago's two, with one match ending level — a 2-2 draw in October 2025. Chicago also beat the Revolution 3-1 in the 2025 US Open Cup.

Standings

In the Eastern Conference, New England Revolution sit third and Chicago Fire FC are fourth, meaning both clubs are inside the playoff positions with the regular season approaching its conclusion. Points between these two sides matter directly in the race for postseason seeding.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch New England Revolution vs Chicago Fire FC today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: