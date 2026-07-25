Major League Soccer - Game Week 17 Gillette Stadium

Today's game between New England Revolution and Atlanta United will kick-off at Jul 25, 2026, 7:30 PM.

READ MORE: Today's FW2026 TV schedule

New England Revolution vs Atlanta United is available to watch live in the United States. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

New England Revolution host Atlanta United at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough in a Major League Soccer Eastern Conference fixture that carries very different implications for each side.

Marko Mitrovic's Revolution sit fourth in the East and will look to protect that position in the top half of the table. Their most recent outing ended in a 0-0 draw with Toronto FC, a result that maintained their standing without adding much momentum.

Atlanta are in a far more precarious position. Gerardo Martino's side are 14th in the Eastern Conference, and their recent run of results has been poor. The Five Stripes have lost three of their last four matches and arrive in Foxborough having been held to a 2-2 draw by Charlotte FC in their most recent outing.

Off the field, Atlanta's summer has been dominated by transfer speculation. The club are reportedly exploring a move for former Liverpool striker Darwin Nunez, with Switzerland forward Breel Embolo also said to be a target as they look to address their attacking problems.

New England will fancy their chances at home. They have beaten Atlanta in three of the last four meetings between the sides, and Gillette Stadium has been a difficult venue for visiting teams this season.

For Atlanta, this is a match they cannot afford to treat as a write-off. The gap between 14th and the playoff places is not yet insurmountable, but results need to change soon.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch this MLS fixture live, including TV channel, live stream details, and kick-off time.

How to watch New England Revolution vs Atlanta United with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

New England Revolution head coach Marko Mitrovic has not confirmed a probable starting lineup ahead of this fixture. No injury or suspension concerns have been officially listed for the home side, and further updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Atlanta United manager Gerardo Martino is similarly yet to confirm his projected XI, with no injuries or suspensions formally declared for the Five Stripes. Squad details for both teams will be updated as they become available.

Form

New England Revolution have a mixed record across their last five MLS matches, picking up two wins, one draw, and two losses. Their most recent result was a 0-0 draw with Toronto FC on July 22, ending a run that included a 2-1 win over Minnesota United and a 2-1 victory against Philadelphia Union. Their heaviest setback in this period was a 0-3 defeat to Nashville SC. The Revs have scored five goals and conceded six across these five matches.

Atlanta United's recent form makes for difficult reading. The Five Stripes have won one, drawn two, and lost two of their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent outing was a 2-2 draw with Charlotte FC on July 23, which followed a 1-0 defeat to Nashville SC and a 2-0 loss to Columbus Crew. Atlanta also suffered a 4-1 elimination at the hands of Orlando City in the US Open Cup during this stretch. They have conceded nine goals across these five matches.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these sides came on April 22, 2026, when Atlanta United hosted New England Revolution in MLS and lost 1-2. Before that, New England won 2-0 at home against Atlanta on September 27, 2025. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures in MLS, New England hold the advantage with three wins to Atlanta's one, with one match also going the visitors' way. The Revs have been the dominant side in this fixture in recent seasons.

Standings

In the MLS Eastern Conference, New England Revolution currently sit fourth while Atlanta United are 14th.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch New England Revolution vs Atlanta United today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: