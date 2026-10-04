UEFA Nations League A - Game Week 4 4 Oct 2026 - 14:45 Philips Stadion

Today's game between Netherlands and Serbia will kick off at Oct 4, 2026, 2:45 PM.

US viewers can watch Netherlands vs Serbia live on Fox Soccer Plus and ViX, with streaming available via Fubo. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Netherlands host Serbia at Philips Stadion in Eindhoven in UEFA Nations League Group A2, with Xavi Hernandez's side looking to build on a hard-fought point from their last outing.

The Dutch are coming off a dramatic 2-2 draw with Greece, a match that summed up the contradictions in this Netherlands side. They were outplayed for large stretches before substitute Tijjani Reijnders fired home late to salvage a share of the spoils, and Xavi has since taken public responsibility for the poor first-half performance.

Serbia arrive at Philips Stadion having lost all three of their Nations League fixtures so far, including a 2-0 defeat to Germany in which Florian Wirtz was the standout performer. Veljko Paunovic's side have struggled for foothold in the group and sit rooted to the bottom of the table.

Netherlands won the reverse fixture 2-1 in Belgrade, and the pressure is firmly on Serbia to show something different on Dutch soil if they are to avoid an early exit from the top flight of the Nations League.

With Cody Gakpo already withdrawn from the squad due to injury sustained during the Greece game, Xavi faces some selection decisions ahead of a fixture Netherlands will be expected to win.

Here is everything you need to know about where to watch Netherlands vs Serbia, including TV channel, live stream details, and kick-off time.

How to watch Netherlands vs Serbia with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Xavi Hernandez's Netherlands are without Cody Gakpo, who returned to Liverpool for assessment after picking up a knock during the Greece draw. Tottenham defender Jan Paul van Hecke has also been ruled out with a foot problem, leaving the Dutch short of options in defence. Further team news updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Serbia head coach Veljko Paunovic has no confirmed injury or suspension information available at this stage. Updates to the away squad will be provided as they emerge ahead of the match.

Form

Netherlands have won two, drawn two, and lost one of their last five matches, scoring nine goals and conceding seven across that run. Their most recent outing ended in a 2-2 draw with Greece, a result that required a second-half comeback after the Dutch trailed by two goals at the interval. They also drew 1-1 with Germany earlier in the Nations League campaign and beat Serbia 2-1 in Belgrade. A World Cup defeat to Morocco is the one blemish on an otherwise solid recent record.

Serbia have lost all five of their last five matches, a run that spans both the Nations League and pre-tournament friendlies. Their most recent defeat came against Germany, where they were beaten 2-0 and managed just a single shot on target. They also lost 2-1 to Netherlands and 2-1 to Greece in the group stage, and were beaten 5-1 by Mexico and 3-0 by Cabo Verde in friendlies before the tournament.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides came in Belgrade on 27 September 2026, where Netherlands won 2-1 in a UEFA Nations League Group A2 fixture. The only other recorded encounter in this dataset was a 2006 World Cup group stage match, also played in Serbia, which the Dutch won 1-0. Netherlands have won both meetings on record, keeping the aggregate score at 3-1 in their favour.

Standings

Grp. 2 Form # P W D L F A +/- PTS Form 1 Greece GRE 3 2 1 0 5 3 +2 7 D W W 2 Netherlands NED 3 1 2 0 5 4 +1 5 D W D 3 Germany GER 3 1 1 1 3 2 +1 4 W L D 4 Serbia SER 3 0 0 3 2 6 -4 0 L L L Championship Playoff Relegation Playoff Relegation

In UEFA Nations League Group A2, Netherlands currently sit second in the standings, while Serbia are fourth and bottom of the group. A win for the hosts would consolidate their position in the top half of the table, while Serbia are running out of room to manoeuvre if they are to avoid relegation from League A.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Netherlands vs Serbia today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: