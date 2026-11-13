Team news & squads

Virgil van Dijk and Brian Brobbey are both unavailable for the Netherlands. Neither player has been replaced in the squad, and Xavi Hernandez has 23 players at his disposal ahead of kick-off. Further details on the expected line-up will be confirmed closer to the match.

Greece have no confirmed injuries or suspensions, meaning coach Ivan Jovanovic is expected to have his full range of players available. More information on the projected XI will follow when available.

Netherlands vs Greece Match Preview

UEFA Nations League A - Game Week 5 13 Nov 2026 - 14:45 Johan Cruijff ArenA

Netherlands host Greece at the Johan Cruijff ArenA in Amsterdam, in a UEFA Nations League Group A2 fixture that will go a long way towards deciding who finishes top of the table.

Xavi Hernandez's side enter the match as group leaders, though Greece sit level on points in second place after an impressive unbeaten run through the competition. The Dutch will be without Virgil van Dijk and Brian Brobbey, both ruled out through injury and not replaced in the squad, leaving Xavi with 23 players to work with.

Frenkie de Jong returns to the fold after injury and has been clear about his intentions - he's a midfielder, not a defender, regardless of what previous coaches have asked of him. His potential partnership with Joey Veerman in the engine room is among the more intriguing tactical questions Xavi must answer.

Justin Kluivert is also back in the national team picture after Xavi conducted thorough background checks, speaking with the Bournemouth attacker's former coaches before deciding to recall him. Kenneth Taylor, despite leading Serie A with Lazio, was left out due to the sheer depth of midfield options now available.

Greece arrive in Amsterdam with genuine belief. Ivan Jovanovic's side beat Germany and drew with the Netherlands earlier in the group stage, and the coach has spoken openly about targeting results beyond what was originally expected of his squad.

Goalkeeper Bart Verbruggen has acknowledged that the Netherlands have conceded too many goals in this campaign - five across four group matches - and has called for a collective defensive response in these final two fixtures.

Here's where to watch Netherlands vs Greece live.

Form

The Netherlands have won two, drawn two, and lost one of their last five matches, scoring eight goals and conceding six across that run. Their most recent outing was a 2-1 victory over Serbia on 4 October, and they also beat Serbia 1-2 away from home earlier in the group stage. Their sole defeat came against Morocco at the World Cup, going out on penalties after a 1-1 draw.

Greece also carry a record of two wins, two draws, and one loss from their last five matches. Jovanovic's side most recently drew 0-0 with Germany on 4 October, having previously beaten Germany 1-0 away and drawn 2-2 with the Netherlands. Their only defeat in that stretch was a 1-0 friendly loss to Italy in June. Greece scored five goals and conceded four across those five fixtures.

Head-to-Head Record

The two sides most recently met on 1 October 2026 in the first leg of this Nations League group, drawing 2-2 in Athens. Across the last five meetings between the teams, the Netherlands have won twice, Greece have won once, and two matches have ended level. Earlier head-to-head meetings include a 3-0 Netherlands win in European Championship qualifying in September 2023 and a 1-0 Dutch victory away in October 2023.

Standings

Grp. 2 Form # P W D L F A +/- PTS Form 1 Netherlands NED 4 2 2 0 7 5 +2 8 W D W D 2 Greece GRE 4 2 2 0 5 3 +2 8 D D W W 3 Germany GER 4 1 2 1 3 2 +1 5 D W L D 4 Serbia SER 4 0 0 4 3 8 -5 0 L L L L Championship Playoff Relegation Playoff Relegation

In Group 2 of UEFA Nations League A, the Netherlands currently sit first and Greece are second.