Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
LiveTickets

This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
UEFA Nations League A
team-logoNetherlands
Johan Cruijff ArenA
team-logoGreece
Watch it on FuboWatch it on Fox One
Assisted by

Netherlands vs Greece UEFA Nations League A game preview: Team news and injury latest

TV Guide & Streaming

How to watch the UEFA Nations League A match between Netherlands and Greece, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Team news & squads

Netherlands vs Greece lineups

4-2-3-1
Netherlands crest
Netherlands
NED
Formation
Greece crest
Greece
GRE
4-4-2
B. VerbruggenB. VerbruggenM. van de VenM. van de VenD. DumfriesD. DumfriesJ. TimberJ. TimberJ. van HeckeJ. van HeckeT. ReijndersT. ReijndersF. de JongF. de JongJ. VeermanJ. VeermanC. GakpoC. GakpoC. SummervilleC. SummervilleD. MalenD. MalenK. TzolakisK. TzolakisP. RetsosP. RetsosK. MavropanosK. MavropanosK. TsimikasK. TsimikasL. RotaL. RotaC. TzolisC. TzolisK. KaretsasK. KaretsasT. AndroutsosT. Androutsosteam-logoD. KourbelisF. IoannidisF. IoannidisV. PavlidisV. Pavlidis
Greece crest
Greece
GRE
4-2-3-1
Netherlands

Starting XI

Greece

Substitutes

Manager

  • X. Hernandez
  • I. Jovanovic

Virgil van Dijk and Brian Brobbey are both unavailable for the Netherlands. Neither player has been replaced in the squad, and Xavi Hernandez has 23 players at his disposal ahead of kick-off. Further details on the expected line-up will be confirmed closer to the match.

Greece have no confirmed injuries or suspensions, meaning coach Ivan Jovanovic is expected to have his full range of players available. More information on the projected XI will follow when available.

Netherlands

Injuries and Suspensions

Greece

Netherlands vs Greece Match Preview

crest
UEFA Nations League A - Game Week 5
Johan Cruijff ArenA

Netherlands host Greece at the Johan Cruijff ArenA in Amsterdam, in a UEFA Nations League Group A2 fixture that will go a long way towards deciding who finishes top of the table.

Xavi Hernandez's side enter the match as group leaders, though Greece sit level on points in second place after an impressive unbeaten run through the competition. The Dutch will be without Virgil van Dijk and Brian Brobbey, both ruled out through injury and not replaced in the squad, leaving Xavi with 23 players to work with.

Frenkie de Jong returns to the fold after injury and has been clear about his intentions - he's a midfielder, not a defender, regardless of what previous coaches have asked of him. His potential partnership with Joey Veerman in the engine room is among the more intriguing tactical questions Xavi must answer.

Justin Kluivert is also back in the national team picture after Xavi conducted thorough background checks, speaking with the Bournemouth attacker's former coaches before deciding to recall him. Kenneth Taylor, despite leading Serie A with Lazio, was left out due to the sheer depth of midfield options now available.

Greece arrive in Amsterdam with genuine belief. Ivan Jovanovic's side beat Germany and drew with the Netherlands earlier in the group stage, and the coach has spoken openly about targeting results beyond what was originally expected of his squad.

Goalkeeper Bart Verbruggen has acknowledged that the Netherlands have conceded too many goals in this campaign - five across four group matches - and has called for a collective defensive response in these final two fixtures.

Here's where to watch Netherlands vs Greece live.

Fubo

Fubo

Channel link cell

Fox One

Fox One

Channel link cell

Form

NED

NED - Form

MAR
L1-1
GER
D1-1
SER
W1-2
GRE
D2-2
SER
W2-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
8/6
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
5/5
GRE

GRE - Form

ITA
L0-1
SER
W1-2
GER
W0-1
NED
D2-2
GER
D0-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
5/4
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
2/5

The Netherlands have won two, drawn two, and lost one of their last five matches, scoring eight goals and conceding six across that run. Their most recent outing was a 2-1 victory over Serbia on 4 October, and they also beat Serbia 1-2 away from home earlier in the group stage. Their sole defeat came against Morocco at the World Cup, going out on penalties after a 1-1 draw.

Greece also carry a record of two wins, two draws, and one loss from their last five matches. Jovanovic's side most recently drew 0-0 with Germany on 4 October, having previously beaten Germany 1-0 away and drawn 2-2 with the Netherlands. Their only defeat in that stretch was a 1-0 friendly loss to Italy in June. Greece scored five goals and conceded four across those five fixtures.

Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

NetherlandsDrawGreece
3
1
1
UEFA Nations League A
Greece badge
Greece
GRE
2
Netherlands badge
Netherlands
NED
2
FT
European Championship Qualification
Greece badge
Greece
GRE
0
Netherlands badge
Netherlands
NED
1
FT
European Championship Qualification
Netherlands badge
Netherlands
NED
3
Greece badge
Greece
GRE
0
FT
Friendlies
Netherlands badge
Netherlands
NED
1
Greece badge
Greece
GRE
2
FT
Friendlies
Netherlands badge
Netherlands
NED
4
Greece badge
Greece
GRE
0
FT
11Goals Scored4
Games over 2.5 goals4/5
Both teams scored2/5

The two sides most recently met on 1 October 2026 in the first leg of this Nations League group, drawing 2-2 in Athens. Across the last five meetings between the teams, the Netherlands have won twice, Greece have won once, and two matches have ended level. Earlier head-to-head meetings include a 3-0 Netherlands win in European Championship qualifying in September 2023 and a 1-0 Dutch victory away in October 2023.

Standings

Grp. 2

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
NetherlandsNetherlandsNED
422075+28
W
D
W
D
2
GreeceGreeceGRE
422053+28
D
D
W
W
3
GermanyGermanyGER
412132+15
D
W
L
D
4
SerbiaSerbiaSER
400438-50
L
L
L
L
Championship Playoff
Relegation Playoff
Relegation

In Group 2 of UEFA Nations League A, the Netherlands currently sit first and Greece are second.

ENJOYED THIS STORY?

Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

Follow GOAL on Google