Liga MX - Game Week 6 28 Aug 2026 - 21:00 Estadio Victoria

Today's game between Necaxa and Cruz Azul will kick-off at Aug 28, 2026, 9:00 PM.

TV channel and live stream options for Necaxa vs Cruz Azul in the United States are listed below. The match is available to watch live on Fubo, FOX Deportes, and Fox One.

Necaxa host Cruz Azul at the Estadio Victoria in Aguascalientes in a Liga MX Apertura fixture that carries real weight for both clubs at this stage of the season.

Martin Varini's side come into this game with just one win from their last five matches across all competitions. A 1-1 draw with Club Universidad Nacional in their most recent Liga MX outing did little to ease the pressure on Los Rayos, who have been inconsistent since the campaign began.

Cruz Azul arrive in no better shape. Joel Huiqui's squad have lost three of their last five matches, and back-to-back defeats to close out their Leagues Cup campaign exposed defensive frailties that have not gone unnoticed. A 0-2 loss to Atlas in their last Liga MX fixture made for a difficult weekend in the capital.

Both clubs find themselves in the bottom half of the Apertura table, with Necaxa 11th and Cruz Azul 12th. The points are needed, and neither side can afford another slip.

The visitors will be searching for a response after their form dipped sharply following the Leagues Cup. Huiqui has work to do to stabilise a Cruz Azul side that has shown they can win, but has too often found ways to lose.

For Necaxa, the Estadio Victoria should provide some comfort. Varini will demand more from his players in front of their own supporters, knowing a win would lift them clear of the danger zone.

Read on for everything you need to know about where to watch Necaxa vs Cruz Azul, including TV channel, live stream options, and kick-off time.

How to watch Necaxa vs Cruz Azul with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Necaxa manager Martin Varini has not confirmed a probable lineup ahead of this fixture. No injuries or suspensions are currently on record for the home side. Updates will be added closer to kick-off as information becomes available.

Cruz Azul head coach Joel Huiqui has also not released a projected XI at this stage. No confirmed injury or suspension information is available for the visitors. Further squad news will follow as it comes in.

Form

Necaxa have won one, drawn one, and lost three of their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent result was a 1-1 Liga MX draw with Club Universidad Nacional on August 24, which followed a 1-2 league defeat to Leon on August 18. Their only win in this run came against New York City FC in the Leagues Cup, a 2-1 victory on August 13. Los Rayos also suffered defeats to Philadelphia Union and Chicago Fire FC during the Leagues Cup, conceding five goals across those two matches.

Cruz Azul have won two and lost three of their last five matches. Their most recent outing ended in a 0-2 Liga MX defeat to Atlas on August 23. Before that, they lost 2-1 to Tijuana in the league and fell 1-2 to Chicago Fire FC in the Leagues Cup. Their two wins in this stretch came in the Leagues Cup, a 2-1 victory over New York City FC and a 1-0 win over Philadelphia Union.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these two clubs came in Liga MX on April 27, 2026, when Cruz Azul hosted Necaxa and won 4-1. Before that, the sides drew 1-1 at the Estadio Victoria in October 2025. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures, Cruz Azul hold the stronger record, winning three times to Necaxa's one, with one draw. The five meetings have produced 14 goals in total.

Standings

In the current Liga MX Apertura table, Necaxa sit 11th and Cruz Azul are placed 12th.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Necaxa vs Cruz Azul today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: