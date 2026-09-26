Major League Soccer - Game Week 27 26 Sept 2026 - 20:30 Geodis Park

Today's game between Nashville SC and Toronto FC will kick off at Sep 26, 2026, 8:30 PM.

Nashville SC vs Toronto FC is available to watch live on Apple TV, which holds exclusive streaming rights to every MLS regular-season match, playoff game, and Leagues Cup fixture. The match is included as part of a standard Apple TV subscription at no additional cost, with no local or national blackouts.

Nashville SC host Toronto FC at Geodis Park in an Eastern Conference fixture that carries very different stakes for each side. The conference leaders welcome a Toronto team that has lost its footing at the worst possible moment in the season.

BJ Callaghan's side sit top of the Eastern Conference, but their grip on first place has loosened slightly in recent weeks. A 3-0 win over Chicago Fire FC on September 20 steadied the ship after back-to-back draws and a defeat, and Nashville will be eager to build on that result in front of their home support.

Toronto arrive in Nashville having lost three of their last five matches. Defeats to St. Louis City and Orlando City have done real damage to Robin Fraser's side, and they currently sit 12th in the East with their playoff prospects fading fast.

The visitors do have a result over Nashville to point to this season. Toronto beat the conference leaders 2-1 at home on September 9, which makes this a genuine test of whether Callaghan's side can exact revenge on a team that has already beaten them once this campaign.

For Nashville, three points would reassert their position at the summit. For Toronto, anything less than a win could effectively end their hopes of climbing back into the playoff picture before the regular season closes.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Nashville SC vs Toronto FC, including live stream details, TV channel, and kick-off time.

How to watch Nashville SC vs Toronto FC with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

BJ Callaghan has not confirmed a projected XI ahead of this fixture. No injuries or suspensions are currently listed for Nashville SC, and updates will be added closer to kick-off as they become available.

Robin Fraser has similarly not released team news for Toronto FC. No players are listed as unavailable for the visitors at this stage, and further squad information will follow as the match approaches.

Form

Nashville head into this fixture with two wins, one draw, and one defeat from their last four MLS matches, with their most recent result a 3-0 win over Chicago Fire FC on September 20. That victory followed a 2-2 draw with Inter Miami and a 2-1 defeat to Toronto FC, the only loss in their recent run. Earlier in the sequence, Nashville beat FC Cincinnati 4-0. Callaghan's side have shown they can score freely, but the dropped points against Toronto and Inter Miami show the conference leaders are not untouchable.

Toronto arrive in poor form, having lost three of their last five matches. Their most recent result was a 3-1 defeat to St. Louis City on September 20, which followed a 3-0 loss to Orlando City. Toronto's only win in that five-game stretch came against Nashville SC on September 9, a 2-1 victory. They also drew 4-4 with Chicago Fire FC and 1-1 with New York City FC. Fraser's side have scored eight goals but conceded twelve across those five outings.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these clubs came on September 9, 2026, when Toronto FC beat Nashville SC 2-1 at home in MLS. Across the last five meetings, Nashville hold the stronger overall record, winning three of those fixtures to Toronto's two. Nashville's wins include a 1-0 home victory in July 2025 and two away wins at Toronto in May 2025 and June 2024.

Standings

Nashville SC lead the Eastern Conference, giving them the most to protect in this fixture. Toronto FC sit 12th in the East, outside the playoff positions, and need points urgently to keep their postseason hopes alive.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Nashville SC vs Toronto FC today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: