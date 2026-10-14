Major League Soccer - Game Week 29 14 Oct 2026 - 20:30 Geodis Park

Today's game between Nashville SC and Sporting Kansas City will kick off at Oct 14, 2026, 8:30 PM.

Nashville SC vs Sporting Kansas City is available to watch live on Apple TV. Every MLS regular-season match, playoff game, and Leagues Cup fixture is included as part of a standard Apple TV subscription, with no additional fee required for existing subscribers.

Nashville SC host Sporting Kansas City at Geodis Park in a Major League Soccer regular-season fixture that carries very different stakes for each side.

BJ Callaghan's Nashville side arrive at this game from a position of genuine strength. They lead the Eastern Conference and have won three of their last five MLS matches, with back-to-back clean-sheet victories over Toronto FC and Chicago Fire underlining a team with real defensive discipline.

Most recently, Nashville put four past Austin FC in a 4-1 win, a result that reinforces their status as one of the form sides in the league right now.

Sporting Kansas City arrive in a far more precarious position. Raphael Wicky's side sit 15th in the Western Conference, deep in the bottom half of the table, and have taken just two wins from their last five outings. Three defeats in that run, including a 2-1 home loss to Seattle Sounders, have done little to ease the pressure.

The visitors did draw 3-3 with Portland Timbers in their most recent match, showing they can score goals, but defensive consistency remains a problem. Sporting KC have conceded freely across recent weeks.

Geodis Park has been a difficult venue for visiting sides, and Nashville's current form makes this a steep challenge for Kansas City. Points are running short for the visitors.

For everything you need to know about how to watch this MLS fixture live, read on.

How to watch Nashville SC vs Sporting Kansas City with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Nashville SC are managed by BJ Callaghan. No confirmed injury or suspension information is currently available for the home side, and no probable lineup has been released at this stage. Updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Sporting Kansas City head coach Raphael Wicky also has no confirmed team news listed. No injuries or suspensions have been reported for the away squad, and the projected XI has not yet been confirmed. Further updates are expected in the build-up to the match.

Form

Nashville SC have won three, drawn one, and lost one of their last five MLS matches. Their most recent result was a 4-1 victory over Austin FC, following earlier wins over Toronto FC (2-0) and Chicago Fire FC (3-0). Nashville drew 2-2 with Inter Miami CF and suffered their only defeat in this run, a 2-1 loss to Toronto FC in September. Across the five games, Nashville scored eight goals and conceded three, with clean sheets in two of their last three outings pointing to a well-organised defensive unit.

Sporting Kansas City have won two, drawn one, and lost two of their last five MLS fixtures. Their most recent result was a 3-3 draw with Portland Timbers, while a 2-1 defeat to Seattle Sounders FC came before that. Wins over Houston Dynamo FC (2-0 away) and Los Angeles FC (3-1) provide some encouragement, but losses to Philadelphia Union (3-4) and Seattle highlight defensive fragility. Sporting KC scored nine goals and conceded nine across those five matches.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting in the provided head-to-head record saw Nashville SC beat Sporting Kansas City 3-0 in an MLS fixture in September 2023, with Nashville as the away side. Across the last four recorded meetings, Nashville have won three and Sporting KC have won one, with Nashville showing a consistent ability to control this fixture. The one Kansas City win came in October 2020, a 2-1 home result.

Standings

Nashville SC lead the Eastern Conference, arriving at this fixture as one of the top sides in the league. Sporting Kansas City sit 15th in the Western Conference, meaning the visitors are under real pressure to collect points as the season approaches its conclusion.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Nashville SC vs Sporting Kansas City today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: