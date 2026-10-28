Major League Soccer - Game Week 32 28 Oct 2026 - 20:30 Geodis Park

Today's game between Nashville SC and Philadelphia Union will kick off at Oct 28, 2026, 8:30 PM.

Nashville SC vs Philadelphia Union is available to stream live on Apple TV. Every MLS regular-season match, playoff game, and Leagues Cup fixture is included as part of a standard Apple TV subscription, with no additional fee required for existing subscribers.

Nashville SC host Philadelphia Union at Geodis Park in a Major League Soccer fixture that carries real weight at both ends of the table. The Eastern Conference leaders welcome a Union side still fighting to secure their playoff seeding, making this a match with something concrete at stake for both clubs.

BJ Callaghan's Nashville have been the form team in the East. Four wins from their last five MLS outings, including a 4-0 dismantling of Sporting Kansas City and a 4-1 win at Austin FC, reflect a squad that has found its best football at exactly the right time. They sit at the summit of the conference and will want to stay there.

Philadelphia arrive in Tennessee having suffered a 2-1 defeat to New England Revolution in their last outing, a result that will have stung Ryan Richter's side. Before that loss, the Union had put together a strong run of three wins from four, including victories over Chicago Fire FC and Real Salt Lake.

The Union sit sixth in the Eastern Conference, three places below the playoff line's most coveted positions, and points against a direct rival at the top of the table would do more than just pad their tally. A win here would send a message about their credentials heading into the final weeks of the regular season.

Nashville, for their part, have the luxury of playing with confidence. Clean sheets in three of their last five matches and thirteen goals scored across that run point to a side that is functioning well in both phases. Home advantage at Geodis Park adds another layer of comfort for Callaghan's men.

For everything you need to know about how to watch this fixture live, read on.

How to watch Nashville SC vs Philadelphia Union with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

BJ Callaghan has not confirmed a lineup for Nashville SC ahead of this fixture. No injury or suspension information is currently available for the home side, and updates will be added closer to kick-off as the club releases official squad news.

Ryan Richter is similarly without a confirmed team sheet for Philadelphia Union at this stage. No injuries or suspensions have been reported for the away side, and further team news will follow as the match approaches.

Form

Nashville SC have won four and drawn one of their last five MLS matches. Their most recent outing ended in a 2-0 win over CF Montreal, and before that they drew 1-1 at San Jose Earthquakes. The Boys in Gold have kept clean sheets in three of those five games, scoring thirteen goals and conceding just two across the run.

Philadelphia Union have won three and lost one, with one draw, from their last five MLS outings. Their most recent result was a 2-1 defeat to New England Revolution, which followed a 2-2 draw with Charlotte FC. Earlier in the run, wins over Chicago Fire FC, Real Salt Lake, and Orlando City showed the Union's capacity to string results together.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides came in May 2026, when the two clubs drew 0-0 at Philadelphia in MLS. Before that, Nashville beat Philadelphia 1-0 at Geodis Park in July 2025 and won 3-1 in the US Open Cup in September 2025. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures, Nashville hold three wins to Philadelphia's one, with one match ending level.

Standings

Nashville SC lead the Eastern Conference, meaning this fixture pits the team with the most to protect at the top against a Union side sitting sixth and looking to close the gap on the clubs above them in the playoff picture.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Nashville SC vs Philadelphia Union today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: