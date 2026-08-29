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Major League Soccer
team-logoNashville SC
Geodis Park
team-logoFC Cincinnati
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Watch Nashville SC vs FC Cincinnati Major League Soccer soccer game LIVE: Online streams, TV channel, early teams news, start time

TV Guide & Streaming
Nashville SC vs FC Cincinnati
Nashville SC
FC Cincinnati
Major League Soccer

How to watch the Major League Soccer match between Nashville SC and FC Cincinnati, as well as kick-off time and team news

crest
Major League Soccer - Game Week 22
Geodis Park

Today's game between Nashville SC and FC Cincinnati will kick-off at Aug 29, 2026, 8:30 PM.

Nashville SC vs FC Cincinnati is available to watch live on Apple TV, which holds exclusive streaming rights to every MLS regular-season match, playoff game, and Leagues Cup fixture. The match is included as part of a standard Apple TV subscription, with no separate pass required. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

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Nashville SC host FC Cincinnati at Geodis Park in a Major League Soccer Eastern Conference fixture that carries genuine weight for both clubs as the season moves toward its final stretch.

BJ Callaghan's side arrive as the standard-bearers of the Eastern Conference. Their 4-1 dismantling of Inter Miami — a result that included Lionel Messi missing a penalty — was followed by a 1-0 win away at Red Bull New York on August 19, and then a 3-2 victory over Columbus Crew on August 23. Nashville are operating at a high level and currently sit first in the East.

The Leagues Cup brought a bump in the road — a 2-1 loss to Monterrey ended their run — but three straight MLS wins since returning to league action tell the more relevant story. Geodis Park has been a difficult venue for visitors, and Callaghan's squad have the look of a team that knows how to close out results.

FC Cincinnati arrive at sixth in the Eastern Conference with their own momentum building. Pat Noonan's side drew 1-1 with Seattle Sounders FC on August 22 after a 2-1 MLS win over New York City FC three days earlier, and they showed real quality in the Leagues Cup before falling to Atlas.

Cincinnati are well within range of the top spots in the East and will be looking to close the gap on a Nashville side they have beaten before at this venue. The visitors have scored in each of their last four matches and will not come to Tennessee simply to defend.

This is a fixture between the first and sixth-placed sides in the Eastern Conference, with playoff seeding very much in the conversation for both clubs.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Nashville SC vs FC Cincinnati live, including the TV channel, live stream, and kick-off time.

How to watch Nashville SC vs FC Cincinnati with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

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A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Nashville SC vs FC Cincinnati Probable lineups

Nashville SC crest
Nashville SC
NSC
Formation
FC Cincinnati crest
FC Cincinnati
CIN
FC Cincinnati crest
FC Cincinnati
CIN

Manager

  • B. Callaghan

Nashville SC head coach BJ Callaghan has not confirmed a probable lineup ahead of this fixture. No injury or suspension information is currently available for the home side, and updates will be added closer to kick-off.

FC Cincinnati head coach Pat Noonan similarly has not released a confirmed squad list or projected XI. No injuries or suspensions have been listed for the visitors at this stage. Further team news for both sides will be added here as it becomes available.

Form

NSC

NSC - Form

SAN
W4-1
MON
L2-1
MIA
W4-1
RNY
W0-1
COL
W3-2
Goal Scored (Conceded)
13/6
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
4/5
CIN

CIN - Form

CUN
W2-0
ATL
L1-2
ORL
D1-1
NYC
W2-1
SEA
D1-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
7/5
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
4/5

Nashville SC carry a W-W-W-L-W record into this fixture across their last five outings in all competitions. Their most recent result was a 3-2 MLS win over Columbus Crew on August 23, which followed a 1-0 league victory away at Red Bull New York on August 19 and a 4-1 win over Inter Miami on August 16. Nashville also beat Atletico de San Luis 4-1 in the Leagues Cup but lost 2-1 to Monterrey in the same competition. The Boys in Gold have scored 13 goals across those five matches and conceded six, including three straight wins to close out their recent run.

FC Cincinnati arrive with a D-W-D-L-W record from their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent result was a 1-1 MLS draw with Seattle Sounders FC on August 22, which followed a 2-1 league win over New York City FC on August 19. Cincinnati drew 1-1 with Orlando City in MLS before that, and also lost 1-2 to Atlas in the Leagues Cup. Their earliest result in this run was a 2-0 Leagues Cup win over Club Universidad Nacional. Cincinnati have scored seven goals and conceded five across those five outings.


Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

Nashville SCDrawFC Cincinnati
2
1
2
Major League Soccer
FC Cincinnati badge
FC Cincinnati
CIN
2
Nashville SC badge
Nashville SC
NSC
1
FT
Major League Soccer
Nashville SC badge
Nashville SC
NSC
1
FC Cincinnati badge
FC Cincinnati
CIN
2
FT
Major League Soccer
Nashville SC badge
Nashville SC
NSC
2
FC Cincinnati badge
FC Cincinnati
CIN
2
FT
Major League Soccer
FC Cincinnati badge
FC Cincinnati
CIN
0
Nashville SC badge
Nashville SC
NSC
2
FT
Leagues Cup
FC Cincinnati badge
FC Cincinnati
CIN
1
Nashville SC badge
Nashville SC
NSC
1
FT
7Goals Scored7
Games over 2.5 goals3/5
Both teams scored4/5


The most recent meeting between these clubs came on September 13, 2025, when FC Cincinnati beat Nashville SC 2-1 at home in MLS. Before that, Nashville won 2-1 at Geodis Park on March 30, 2025. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures, each side has claimed two wins with one match ending level — a 2-2 draw at Nashville in September 2024. The five meetings have produced 14 goals in total.

Standings

Eastern

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
Nashville SCNashville SCNSC
2115424317+2649
W
W
W
D
L
2
Inter Miami CFInter Miami CFMIA
2111644940+939
L
D
L
D
W
3
Chicago Fire FCChicago Fire FCCHI
2011363726+1136
D
W
W
W
L
4
New England RevolutionNew England RevolutionNER
2110473326+734
D
W
L
L
D
5
Charlotte FCCharlotte FCCLT
219573832+632
W
D
W
L
W
6
FC CincinnatiFC CincinnatiCIN
218764947+231
D
W
D
W
L
7
New York City FCNew York City FCNYC
217683530+527
D
L
L
D
W
8
Red Bull New YorkRed Bull New YorkRNY
217593143-1226
D
L
L
W
L
9
Orlando CityOrlando CityORL
2173113451-1724
W
L
D
L
W
10
Toronto FCToronto FCTFC
215973137-624
W
D
W
D
L
11
DC UnitedDC UnitedDCU
215972836-824
L
L
D
D
W
12
Atlanta UnitedAtlanta UnitedATL
2163122536-1121
W
W
W
L
L
13
Philadelphia UnionPhiladelphia UnionPHI
2156103138-721
D
D
W
W
W
14
CF MontrealCF MontrealMTL
2156102939-1021
D
W
D
D
L
15
Columbus CrewColumbus CrewCOL
2155113036-620
L
L
L
D
W
Championship Eastern Conference Playoff
CONCACAF Champions League

In the MLS Eastern Conference, Nashville SC currently sit first while FC Cincinnati are placed sixth heading into this fixture.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Nashville SC vs FC Cincinnati today

NordVPN streaming online from abroadNordVPN
  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.
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