Major League Soccer - Game Week 22 29 Aug 2026 - 20:30 Geodis Park

Today's game between Nashville SC and FC Cincinnati will kick-off at Aug 29, 2026, 8:30 PM.

Nashville SC vs FC Cincinnati is available to watch live on Apple TV, which holds exclusive streaming rights to every MLS regular-season match, playoff game, and Leagues Cup fixture. The match is included as part of a standard Apple TV subscription, with no separate pass required. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Nashville SC host FC Cincinnati at Geodis Park in a Major League Soccer Eastern Conference fixture that carries genuine weight for both clubs as the season moves toward its final stretch.

BJ Callaghan's side arrive as the standard-bearers of the Eastern Conference. Their 4-1 dismantling of Inter Miami — a result that included Lionel Messi missing a penalty — was followed by a 1-0 win away at Red Bull New York on August 19, and then a 3-2 victory over Columbus Crew on August 23. Nashville are operating at a high level and currently sit first in the East.

The Leagues Cup brought a bump in the road — a 2-1 loss to Monterrey ended their run — but three straight MLS wins since returning to league action tell the more relevant story. Geodis Park has been a difficult venue for visitors, and Callaghan's squad have the look of a team that knows how to close out results.

FC Cincinnati arrive at sixth in the Eastern Conference with their own momentum building. Pat Noonan's side drew 1-1 with Seattle Sounders FC on August 22 after a 2-1 MLS win over New York City FC three days earlier, and they showed real quality in the Leagues Cup before falling to Atlas.

Cincinnati are well within range of the top spots in the East and will be looking to close the gap on a Nashville side they have beaten before at this venue. The visitors have scored in each of their last four matches and will not come to Tennessee simply to defend.

This is a fixture between the first and sixth-placed sides in the Eastern Conference, with playoff seeding very much in the conversation for both clubs.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Nashville SC vs FC Cincinnati live, including the TV channel, live stream, and kick-off time.

How to watch Nashville SC vs FC Cincinnati with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Nashville SC head coach BJ Callaghan has not confirmed a probable lineup ahead of this fixture. No injury or suspension information is currently available for the home side, and updates will be added closer to kick-off.

FC Cincinnati head coach Pat Noonan similarly has not released a confirmed squad list or projected XI. No injuries or suspensions have been listed for the visitors at this stage. Further team news for both sides will be added here as it becomes available.

Form

Nashville SC carry a W-W-W-L-W record into this fixture across their last five outings in all competitions. Their most recent result was a 3-2 MLS win over Columbus Crew on August 23, which followed a 1-0 league victory away at Red Bull New York on August 19 and a 4-1 win over Inter Miami on August 16. Nashville also beat Atletico de San Luis 4-1 in the Leagues Cup but lost 2-1 to Monterrey in the same competition. The Boys in Gold have scored 13 goals across those five matches and conceded six, including three straight wins to close out their recent run.

FC Cincinnati arrive with a D-W-D-L-W record from their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent result was a 1-1 MLS draw with Seattle Sounders FC on August 22, which followed a 2-1 league win over New York City FC on August 19. Cincinnati drew 1-1 with Orlando City in MLS before that, and also lost 1-2 to Atlas in the Leagues Cup. Their earliest result in this run was a 2-0 Leagues Cup win over Club Universidad Nacional. Cincinnati have scored seven goals and conceded five across those five outings.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these clubs came on September 13, 2025, when FC Cincinnati beat Nashville SC 2-1 at home in MLS. Before that, Nashville won 2-1 at Geodis Park on March 30, 2025. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures, each side has claimed two wins with one match ending level — a 2-2 draw at Nashville in September 2024. The five meetings have produced 14 goals in total.

Standings

In the MLS Eastern Conference, Nashville SC currently sit first while FC Cincinnati are placed sixth heading into this fixture.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Nashville SC vs FC Cincinnati today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: