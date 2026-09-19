Major League Soccer - Game Week 26 19 Sept 2026 - 21:30 Geodis Park

Today's game between Nashville SC and Chicago Fire FC will kick off at Sep 19, 2026, 9:30 PM.

Nashville SC vs Chicago Fire FC is available to watch live on Apple TV, which holds exclusive streaming rights to every MLS regular-season match, playoff game, and Leagues Cup fixture. The match is included as part of a standard Apple TV subscription.

Nashville SC host Chicago Fire FC at Geodis Park in a Major League Soccer Eastern Conference fixture with genuine implications for the playoff picture.

BJ Callaghan's side sit top of the Eastern Conference and will be looking to reassert their authority at home after a turbulent recent run. Nashville drew 2-2 with Inter Miami in their last outing, a result that followed a 2-1 defeat to Toronto FC, leaving the conference leaders without a win in their past two matches.

Chicago Fire arrive in Nashville having lost their most recent match 2-1 to New England Revolution, a result that continued a difficult run for Gregg Berhalter's side. The Fire have not won in their last five competitive outings, collecting four draws and one defeat across that stretch.

Robert Lewandowski has been Chicago's most consistent attacking threat throughout the season, and the Polish striker will need to be at his best if the Fire are to trouble a Nashville defence that has conceded just four goals across their last five matches.

With Chicago sitting fifth in the East, points at Geodis Park are not simply desirable — they are necessary if Berhalter's side are to keep pace with the teams above them as the regular season enters its final stretch.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Nashville SC vs Chicago Fire FC live.

How to watch Nashville SC vs Chicago Fire FC with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

BJ Callaghan has not confirmed a projected XI or detailed squad information ahead of this fixture. No injuries or suspensions are currently listed for Nashville SC, and updates will be added closer to kick-off as they become available.

Gregg Berhalter has similarly not released a probable lineup for Chicago Fire FC. No confirmed absences or suspensions are on record for the visitors at this stage, and further squad news will follow as the match approaches.

Form

Nashville head into this fixture with two wins, two draws, and one defeat from their last five MLS matches. Their most recent result was a 2-2 draw with Inter Miami, which followed a 2-1 defeat to Toronto FC — their only loss in that five-game run. Earlier in the sequence, Nashville beat FC Cincinnati 4-0 and Columbus Crew 3-2, demonstrating the kind of form that put them top of the East. They have scored nine goals and conceded six across those five outings.

Chicago have not won in five competitive matches, recording four draws and one defeat. Their most recent result was a 2-1 loss to New England Revolution, and they also drew 1-1 with Inter Miami and 4-4 with Toronto FC in that stretch. The Fire were beaten 2-1 by Monterrey in the Leagues Cup during the same period. Chicago have scored ten goals but conceded ten — a return that reflects a side that can create chances but has struggled for defensive solidity.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these clubs came in April 2026, when Chicago Fire beat Nashville SC 1-0 at Soldier Field in MLS. Nashville have the stronger overall record across the last five meetings, however, winning three of those fixtures to Chicago's two. The series includes a 7-2 Nashville win at Geodis Park in April 2025 and a 2-0 Nashville victory at Soldier Field in June 2025, underscoring the away side's tendency to struggle on the road against this opponent.

Standings

In the MLS Eastern Conference, Nashville SC currently sit first while Chicago Fire FC are placed fifth.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Nashville SC vs Chicago Fire FC today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: