Leagues Cup - Game Week 2 9 Aug 2026 - 20:00

Today's game between Nashville SC and Atletico de San Luis will kick-off at Aug 9, 2026, 8:00 PM.

Nashville SC vs Atletico de San Luis is available to watch live in the United States on Apple TV. The match is part of the MLS Season Pass, which is now included within a standard Apple TV subscription. Existing subscribers can access the game at no extra cost, and new subscribers can sign up to stream the full Leagues Cup slate. TV channel and live stream details are listed below.

Nashville SC and Atletico de San Luis meet in the 2026 Leagues Cup, the cross-border tournament that places MLS clubs against Liga MX opposition across a compact group stage. The Boys in Gold host Los Rojiblancos in a fixture that carries real weight for both sides.

Nashville arrive into this game off the back of a difficult opening to their Leagues Cup campaign, having lost 1-0 to Leon in their group opener. BJ Callaghan's side showed resilience in MLS before the tournament began, stringing together back-to-back wins against CF Montreal and Atlanta United, but they have not managed to carry that form into continental competition.

Atletico de San Luis come in bruised from their own group-stage debut. Diego Mejia's side lost 4-2 to Inter Miami in a match that saw Lionel Messi return from World Cup duty with two goals and an assist. That defeat leaves San Luis needing a result to keep their Leagues Cup hopes alive.

The Liga MX side's domestic form has been patchy. They have drawn twice and lost twice in their last five Liga MX outings, with a single win against FC Juarez offering limited confidence ahead of this trip north.

Nashville, sitting 30th in the Leagues Cup standings, and San Luis, placed 22nd, both need points urgently. The group stage format means every result matters from the first whistle to the last.

For TV channel listings, live stream options, and kick-off time, read on.

How to watch Nashville SC vs Atletico de San Luis with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Nashville SC are managed by BJ Callaghan. No confirmed injuries or suspensions are available for the hosts ahead of this fixture, and no probable starting lineup has been released. Updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Atletico de San Luis are led by Diego Mejia. No injury or suspension information is currently available for the visitors either, and no projected XI has been confirmed. Further squad news will follow as the match approaches.

Form

Nashville SC have recorded two wins, one draw, and two defeats across their last five matches. Their most recent outing was a 1-0 loss to Leon in the Leagues Cup on August 6, which followed a 2-2 draw with DC United on August 1 in MLS. On the positive side, Nashville won back-to-back league games against CF Montreal and Atlanta United, both by a single goal. Across the five matches, the side has shown they can grind out results but have struggled for consistency in their most recent outings.

Atletico de San Luis have managed one win, one draw, and three losses from their last five matches. Their most recent result was a 4-2 defeat to Inter Miami in the Leagues Cup on August 5. Before that, San Luis drew 0-0 with Tijuana and 2-2 with Tigres in Liga MX, and lost 3-2 to Cruz Azul. Their only win in the run came against FC Juarez. The side has conceded freely across this stretch, which will concern Mejia heading into this fixture.





Head-to-Head Record





No previous head-to-head data between Nashville SC and Atletico de San Luis is available. This fixture represents a rare competitive meeting between the two clubs across the MLS and Liga MX divide.

Standings

In the 2026 Leagues Cup table, Nashville SC sit 30th while Atletico de San Luis are placed 22nd.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Nashville SC vs Atletico de San Luis today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: