Major League Soccer - Game Week 1 Geodis Park

Today's game between Nashville SC and Atlanta United will kick-off at Jul 17, 2026, 8:10 PM.

READ MORE: Today's FW2026 TV schedule

Nashville SC vs Atlanta United is available to watch live in the United States. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Nashville SC host Atlanta United at Geodis Park in a Major League Soccer fixture that carries real weight at both ends of the Eastern Conference table.

Nashville sit top of the East and arrive into this match on the back of three straight MLS wins, including a 2-1 victory over New York City FC. BJ Callaghan's side have been the most consistent team in the conference this season.

Atlanta United arrive in Tennessee in a far more precarious position. Gerardo Martino's side sit 14th in the East, and their recent form offers little comfort — three defeats in their last four matches have left the Five Stripes scrambling for points.

The gulf in current form makes this a stiff test for Atlanta, but MLS derbies rarely follow the script. Nashville will be eager to extend their lead at the summit, while Atlanta know a result here could spark a much-needed turnaround.

For everything you need to know about how to watch Nashville SC vs Atlanta United live — including TV channel, live stream, and kick-off time — read on.

How to watch Nashville SC vs Atlanta United with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Nashville SC head coach BJ Callaghan has not confirmed a probable lineup ahead of the match, and no injury or suspension concerns have been listed for the home side at this stage. Further updates are expected closer to kick-off.

Atlanta United manager Gerardo Martino is similarly without confirmed team news, with no injuries or suspensions reported for the Five Stripes. Squad details will be added as they become available.

Form

Nashville SC head into this fixture in strong form, winning three of their last five matches and losing just once — a 1-0 defeat to Tigres in the CONCACAF Champions Cup. Their most recent outing was a 2-1 win over New York City FC, and they also claimed a 3-2 victory over Los Angeles FC during this run. Across five matches, Nashville have scored eight goals and conceded six.

Atlanta United's recent form tells a different story. They have won just one of their last five games, a 3-1 victory over CF Montreal, and have lost three times since. Their most recent result was a 2-0 defeat to Columbus Crew in MLS, following a 4-1 loss to Orlando City in the US Open Cup. Atlanta have conceded nine goals across those five matches.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides came on April 18, 2026, when Nashville SC won 2-0 away at Atlanta United in MLS. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures, Nashville hold the upper hand with three wins to Atlanta's none, with two matches ending in draws. Nashville have not lost to Atlanta in any of those five meetings.

Standings

In the MLS Eastern Conference, Nashville SC sit first while Atlanta United are 14th.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Nashville SC vs Atlanta United today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: