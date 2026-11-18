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Serie A - Game Week 12 21 Nov 2026 - 14:45 Diego Armando Maradona

DAZN, Sky Sport and NOW will show Napoli v Torino live. Find out how to watch on TV and via live stream below.

Napoli host Torino at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona with both teams going through a difficult spell in Serie A.

Massimiliano Allegri's Napoli have won just one of their last five matches across the league and Champions League. They have struggled for consistency and defensive solidity, while absences have taken their toll. Morale is low, and the gap to the top is growing.

Internal controversy has added to Napoli's problems. Kevin De Bruyne has struggled to settle and is at the centre of transfer speculation suggesting he could leave as early as January. PSV Eindhoven have made an official offer, but Napoli rejected it. The situation remains fluid.

Ignazio Abate's Torino have also lost two of their last five league matches, including a heavy 2-0 defeat at Frosinone. Those results have checked a team who had shown encouraging signs in the preceding weeks.

Just one point separates the teams, with Napoli tenth and Torino 11th. There is more at stake in this meeting than the table might suggest.

Full TV and streaming details for the match are below.

Team news

Napoli face a significant injury crisis: Costantino Favasuli, Stanislav Lobotka, Alisson Santos, David Neres, Leonardo Spinazzola and Alessandro Buongiorno are all out. Allegri must build his line-up from the players available, with more precise updates on their conditions expected as the match approaches.

Torino also have absentees. Niccolò Fortini, Franco Israel, Nikola Vlasic and Rafik Belghali are all unavailable to Abate. Further details on the predicted line-ups will follow in the hours before kick-off.

Recent form

Napoli have one win, two draws and two defeats from their last five matches. They most recently drew 1-1 with Lazio in Serie A, having previously lost 4-1 to Porto in the Champions League and 2-0 to Juventus in the league. Their only win in that period came away to Monza, where they won 4-1. Across those five games, Napoli have scored 12 goals and conceded 11.

Torino have two wins, one draw and two defeats from their last five Serie A matches. They most recently drew 1-1 at Lecce, after a 2-0 defeat at Frosinone and a 3-1 home loss to Como. Their wins in that period were a 3-2 victory over Monza and a 3-0 victory at Parma. Abate's team have scored six goals and conceded seven.

Head-to-head record

Napoli won 2-1 at the Maradona in Serie A when the teams last met on 6 March 2026. In their last five meetings, Napoli have won three times and Torino once, with one draw. Napoli have scored seven goals and Torino three.

League table

Napoli sit tenth in Serie A, one place above Torino in 11th.