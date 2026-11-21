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Serie A - Game Week 12 21 Nov 2026 - 14:45 Diego Armando Maradona

DAZN, Sky Sport and NOW will show Napoli v Torino live. Here's how to watch on TV and online.

Napoli host Torino at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona, with both teams going through a difficult spell ahead of their Serie A meeting.

Massimiliano Allegri's Napoli have won just one of their last five matches across the league and Champions League. They have struggled for consistency and defensive solidity. Absences have taken their toll, morale is low and the gap to the top is growing.

Kevin De Bruyne has struggled to settle in and is at the centre of internal controversy and speculation that he could leave Napoli as early as January. PSV Eindhoven made an official offer, but Napoli rejected it. His future remains uncertain.

Ignazio Abate's Torino have also lost two of their last five league matches. A heavy 2-0 defeat at Frosinone was among the results that checked their progress after encouraging signs in the preceding weeks.

Just one point separates the teams: Napoli are tenth and Torino 11th. Their meeting carries more weight than those positions might suggest.

Find out where to follow the match live on TV and online below.

Team news

Napoli face a significant injury crisis, with Costantino Favasuli, Stanislav Lobotka, Alisson Santos, David Neres, Leonardo Spinazzola and Alessandro Buongiorno all out. Allegri must pick his line-up from the players available, with more precise updates on their conditions expected as the match approaches.

Torino also have several absentees: Niccolò Fortini, Franco Israel, Nikola Vlasic and Rafik Belghali are all unavailable to Abate. Further details on the predicted line-ups will follow in the hours before kick-off.

Recent form

Napoli have one win, two draws and two defeats from their last five matches. They most recently drew 1-1 with Lazio in Serie A, having previously lost 4-1 to Porto in the Champions League and 2-0 to Juventus in the league. Their only win in that period came away to Monza, where they won 4-1. Across those five games, Napoli have scored twelve goals and conceded eleven.

Torino have two wins, one draw and two defeats from their last five Serie A matches. They most recently drew 1-1 at Lecce, after a 2-0 defeat at Frosinone and a 3-1 home loss to Como. Their wins in that period were a 3-2 victory over Monza and a 3-0 win at Parma. Abate's team have scored six goals and conceded seven.

Previous meetings

The teams last met on 6 March 2026, when Napoli won 2-1 at the Maradona in Serie A. Napoli have won three of their last five meetings, Torino have won one and the other ended in a draw. Napoli have scored seven goals in those games to Torino's three.

League table

Napoli currently sit tenth in Serie A, while Torino are 11th.