Watch: Irritated Mourinho has no advice to give new Man Utd boss Ten Hag as he shoots down reporter's question

An irritated Jose Mourinho shot down a question from a reporter asking if he had any advice to give incoming Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag in his latest press conference for Roma.

Mourinho was the last man to win silverware in charge of United in 2016-17 as he delivered Europa League and League Cup honours in his first year at the club, which he followed up with a runners' up finish in the Premier League the following season.

The Red Devils sacked the Portuguese after a poor start to the 2018-19 campaign, though, and he is now sitting in the dugout at Roma.

What has Mourinho said about Ten Hag?

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer also failed to bring back the glory days for United after replacing Mourinho, and the club is now preparing to usher in a new era under Ajax tactician Ten Hag.

Mourinho is now busy trying to deliver a trophy at Roma, who are due to play the first leg of their Europa Conference League semi-final against Leicester City on Thursday, and he did not appreciate being asked about Ten Hag ahead of the tie.

Pressed by a journalist on his former club and whether he has any advice to give their latest manager, Mourinho replied: "You touched the point, my former club.

"Not my club. I don’t have any advice.”

Abraham labels Mourinho 'the best coach in the world'

Mourinho's first season at the helm at Roma has been a mixed bag, with the Portuguese still gunning for success in Europe but also set to miss out on a top-four finish in Serie A.

However, one of the main decisions he has got right was bringing in Tammy Abraham from Chelsea, as the England international has bagged 24 goals in his debut campaign at Stadio Olimpico.

Abraham is relishing his time learning under Mourinho and has talked up his man-management skills, telling The Athletic: “He’s exactly the same as he is on the TV!”

"I’ve always thought this and now working under him, I’ve seen it for myself; he’s the best coach in the world. It’s just the way he motivates you.

"He has a way of getting under your skin. He knows how to bring the best out of you. He will never tell you how amazing you are or how well you’re doing, he’ll always tell you that you can do more, that you need to do more."

