DAZN, which carries every Serie A game, and Sky Sport will show the match. You can also stream it live on NOW and Sky Go. Here are the ways to watch Monza vs Fiorentina on TV and online.

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Get a reliable VPN. Choose a trusted VPN provider and download the app to your device (PC, smartphone or tablet).

Choose a trusted VPN provider and download the app to your device (PC, smartphone or tablet). Choose a server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is officially being broadcast.

Connect to the server. Activate the VPN and connect to your chosen server to change your digital location (IP address).

Activate the VPN and connect to your chosen server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit the official broadcaster. Go to the rights-holding sports broadcaster's website or open its official streaming app.

Go to the rights-holding sports broadcaster's website or open its official streaming app. Sign in and find the stream. Create an account or sign in to the official broadcaster for full access and enjoy the match!

Serie A - Game Week 12 23 Nov 2026 - 14:45 Stadio Brianteo

Monza and Fiorentina meet at the Brianteo stadium on Monday 23 November at 8.45pm in the final match of Serie A's 12th round. Both are searching for consistency, and neither can afford to get comfortable with their league position.

Monza have lost four of their last five league games. A 1-0 defeat to Atalanta was their latest setback, while a 4-0 win over Cagliari in mid-October remains their only recent victory.

Fiorentina made a difficult start to the season but have shown signs of improvement in recent weeks. A 4-2 win at Sassuolo and 2-2 draws with Atalanta and Juventus brought valuable points. The Juventus draw is their most recent result.

Paolo Vanoli has already shown he can change his set-up during a match. In Brianza, he must decide how best to use his attacking options. Monza, meanwhile, need points to climb out of an uncomfortable league position.

Neither team can afford another slip-up, making this a difficult match to call. Here are the kick-off time, TV channel and live-stream details.

Team news

Matteo Paro's Monza will be without the injured Yvan Kouadio Maye and Michael Folorunsho. Ivan Juric is also listed as unavailable through suspension. The predicted XI has Toernqvist in goal, with Mota, Toure and Varela up front.

Paolo Vanoli's Fiorentina have two absentees, Marin Pongracic and Fabiano Parisi, and no suspended players. Their predicted XI has De Gea in goal, with Mastantuono, Njie and Pedro Gonçalves behind Pellegrino. Further updates will follow closer to kick-off.

Form

Monza have won one and lost four of their last five Serie A matches. They lost their latest game 1-0 to Atalanta, while Napoli won 4-1 at the Brianteo. The 4-0 victory over Cagliari remains their only win in that spell. Monza have scored eight goals and conceded 10 in total.

Fiorentina have one win, two draws and two defeats. A 2-2 draw with Juventus was their most recent result, following a 4-2 win away to Sassuolo and a 2-2 draw with Atalanta. They lost to Inter (2-1) and Como (3-1), and have scored 10 goals and conceded 11.

Head-to-head record

Monza beat Fiorentina 2-1 in Serie A when the sides last met on 13 January 2025. Their last five meetings have produced two wins apiece and one draw, a 2-2 result in September 2024. Goals are level too, with eight each.

League standings

Monza sit 18th in Serie A, in the relegation zone, while Fiorentina are 15th, just outside the bottom three. Little separates them, and the result could change the mood at both clubs.