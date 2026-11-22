DAZN, which carries every Serie A game, and Sky Sport will show the match. Fans can also stream it live on NOW and Sky Go. Here are the options for watching Monza v Fiorentina on TV and online.

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Get a reliable VPN. Choose a trusted VPN provider and download the app to your device (PC, smartphone or tablet).

Choose a trusted VPN provider and download the app to your device (PC, smartphone or tablet). Choose a server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is officially being broadcast.

Connect to the server. Activate the VPN and connect to your chosen server to change your digital location (IP address).

Activate the VPN and connect to your chosen server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit the official broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster that holds the rights.

Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster that holds the rights. Sign in and find the stream. Create an account or sign in with the official broadcaster to get full access and enjoy the match!

Serie A - Game Week 12 23 Nov 2026 - 14:45 Stadio Brianteo

Monza and Fiorentina meet at the Stadio Brianteo on Monday 23 November, with kick-off at 20:45 in the late fixture of Serie A's 12th round. Both need consistency, and their league positions leave no room for complacency.

Monza have lost four of their last five league matches. The latest, a 1-0 defeat against Atalanta, underlined the Brianza side's difficult spell. Their 4-0 win over Cagliari in mid-October remains their only recent victory.

Fiorentina endured a difficult start to the season but have shown signs of improvement in recent weeks. A 4-2 win at Sassuolo and 2-2 draws with Atalanta and Juventus brought valuable points, with the Juventus draw their most recent result.

Paolo Vanoli has already shown he can change his team's set-up during a match. In Brianza, he must decide how best to use the attacking quality at his disposal. Monza, meanwhile, need points to improve their uncomfortable league position.

Neither side can afford another slip-up, making this hard to call. Here are the kick-off time, TV channel and live-stream details.

Team news

Matteo Paro's Monza will be without the injured Yvan Kouadio Maye and Michael Folorunsho. Ivan Juric is also unavailable, listed as suspended. The predicted XI has Toernqvist in goal, with Mota, Toure and Varela up front.

Paolo Vanoli's Fiorentina have two absentees, Marin Pongracic and Fabiano Parisi, but no suspended players. The predicted XI has De Gea in goal, with Mastantuono, Njie and Pedro Gonçalves behind Pellegrino. Further updates will come closer to kick-off.

Form

Monza have one win and four defeats from their last five Serie A matches. Atalanta beat them 1-0 in their most recent game, while Napoli won 4-1 at the Brianteo. Their 4-0 victory over Cagliari remains their only win in that period. In total, Monza have scored eight goals and conceded 10.

Fiorentina have one win, two draws and two defeats. Their most recent result, a 2-2 draw with Juventus, followed a 4-2 win away to Sassuolo and a 2-2 draw with Atalanta. Their defeats came against Inter (2-1) and Como (3-1). Fiorentina have scored 10 goals and conceded 11.

Head-to-head record

The teams last met on 13 January 2025, when Monza beat Fiorentina 2-1 in Serie A. Their last five meetings have brought two wins apiece and one draw, the 2-2 result in September 2024. Goals are level too, with eight each.

League table

Monza are 18th in Serie A, in the relegation zone, while Fiorentina are 15th, just outside the bottom three. Little separates them, and the result could change the mood of both teams.