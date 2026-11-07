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Serie A
team-logoMonza
Stadio Brianteo
team-logoAtalanta
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Muhammad Irfan Arifianto
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Monza vs Atalanta
Monza
Atalanta
Serie A

How to watch the Serie A match between Monza and Atalanta, including kick-off time and team news

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crest
Serie A - Game Week 11
Stadio Brianteo

DAZN will broadcast Monza v Atalanta exclusively. Here's how to subscribe and watch the match live.

Maurizio Sarri's Atalanta visit Ivan Juric's Monza at the Stadio Brianteo in the 11th round of Serie A fixtures. They arrive in Brianza needing to turn around a run of form that has taken a worrying turn in recent weeks.

After a heavy 3-0 home defeat to Parma in the league, Atalanta managed only a 1-1 draw against Kairat Almaty in the Conference League. The Bergamo side have gone five matches without a win across all competitions, and they continue to concede with alarming regularity.

Sarri also has a long injury list to contend with. Kossounou, Hien, Pompei, Kolasinac, Raspadori, Kessie and Gaetano are among those absent. The Tuscan manager again turns to Krstovic to lead the attack, with De Ketelaere and Rowe in support.

Despite three consecutive defeats, Monza know they could capitalise on Atalanta's poor form. Juric must do without Pessina, Ziolkowski, Folorunsho and Kouadio Maye, but the Brianza side have shown in recent weeks that they can respond to adversity.

Atalanta sit 13th in the table, while Monza are 18th. Both sides have more than three points riding on this match.

For details on watching live on TV or via a stream, see below.

Team news

Monza vs Atalanta lineups

3-4-2-1
Monza crest
Monza
MON
Formation
Atalanta crest
Atalanta
ATA
4-3-3
N. ToernqvistN. ToernqvistE. KouadioE. KouadioL. LucchesiL. LucchesiS. GoglichidzeS. GoglichidzeI. ToureI. ToureE. AkinsanmiroE. AkinsanmiroL. ColomboL. ColomboJ. RobinsonJ. RobinsonR. MangasR. MangasM. MoutM. MoutG. VarelaG. VarelaM. CarnesecchiM. CarnesecchiS. KolasinacS. KolasinacL. BernasconiL. BernasconiD. ZappacostaD. ZappacostaG. ScalviniG. ScalviniM. PasalicM. PasalicE. ElmasE. ElmasEdersonEdersonN. KrstovicN. KrstovicC. De KetelaereC. De KetelaereN. ZalewskiN. Zalewski
Atalanta crest
Atalanta
ATA
3-4-2-1
Monza

Starting XI

Atalanta

Substitutes

Manager

  • I. Juric
  • M. Sarri

Juric's Monza will be without Matteo Pessina, Jan Ziolkowski, Michael Folorunsho and Yvan Kouadio Maye. Their likely starting XI features Toernqvist, Eddy Kouadio, Lucchesi, Goglichidze, Birindelli, Foe Ondoa, Colombo, Zeballos, Mangas, Mota and Varela.

With Kossounou, Hien, Pompei, Kolasinac, Raspadori, Kessie and Gaetano absent, Sarri must make do without several players. Atalanta's likely starting XI has Carnesecchi in goal, with Obric, Bernasconi, Zappacosta and Scalvini in defence, Ederson and Pasalic in midfield, and Rowe, De Ketelaere and Zalewski behind Krstovic.

Monza

Injuries and Suspensions

Atalanta

Recent form

MON

MON - Form

LAZ
L3-1
CGL
W4-0
TOR
L3-2
NAP
L1-4
BOL
L2-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
9/12
Games over 2.5 goals
5/5
Both teams scored
4/5
ATA

ATA - Form

AJX
L2-0
FRC
D4-4
FIO
D2-2
PAR
L0-3
KAL
D1-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
7/12
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Monza have one win, no draws and four defeats from their last five league games. A 2-1 defeat to Bologna followed a heavy 4-1 loss to Napoli. Their one bright spot in that spell was a 4-0 win over Cagliari. Across the five matches, Monza scored 11 goals and conceded 15.

Across all competitions, Atalanta have no wins, two draws and three defeats in their last five outings. A 1-1 draw against Kairat Almaty in the Conference League followed a 3-0 defeat to Parma in Serie A. Atalanta have scored nine goals and conceded 12 in those five matches. Their 4-4 draw against Frosinone and 2-2 draw against Fiorentina show just how vulnerable they have been at the back.

Head-to-head record

Head to Head

MonzaDrawAtalanta
0
0
5
Club Friendlies
Atalanta badge
Atalanta
ATA
2
Monza badge
Monza
MON
1
FT
Serie A
Monza badge
Monza
MON
0
Atalanta badge
Atalanta
ATA
4
FT
Serie A
Atalanta badge
Atalanta
ATA
2
Monza badge
Monza
MON
0
FT
Serie A
Monza badge
Monza
MON
1
Atalanta badge
Atalanta
ATA
2
FT
Serie A
Atalanta badge
Atalanta
ATA
3
Monza badge
Monza
MON
0
FT
2Goals Scored13
Games over 2.5 goals4/5
Both teams scored2/5

The teams last met in May 2025, when Atalanta won 4-0 away at the Stadio Brianteo in Serie A. Across their last five competitive meetings, the record favours the Bergamo side: four Atalanta wins to one for Monza, with Atalanta scoring 12 goals and conceding only two in the league encounters. Monza's only win in the dataset came in a friendly in August 2025, which they won 2-1.

League table

#
PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
LazioLazioLAZ
11920259+1629
D
W
W
W
W
2
RomaRomaROM
118303110+2127
W
W
W
D
W
3
InterInterINT
108112613+1325
L
W
W
W
W
4
ComoComoCOM
10721188+1023
W
W
W
W
D
5
AC MilanAC MilanMIL
116412112+922
D
W
L
W
W
6
FrosinoneFrosinoneFRC
116232415+920
L
W
W
D
W
7
JuventusJuventusJUV
105231310+317
W
L
W
L
D
8
BolognaBolognaBOL
115241614+217
W
W
W
W
L
9
CagliariCagliariCGL
115151015-516
W
L
L
L
L
10
SSC NapoliSSC NapoliNAP
114341814+415
D
L
W
D
L
11
TorinoTorinoTOR
114251517-214
D
L
L
W
W
12
GenoaGenoaGEN
114251014-414
D
W
W
W
L
13
AtalantaAtalantaATA
113351620-412
D
L
D
D
L
14
LecceLecceLEC
113171222-1010
D
L
L
L
W
15
MonzaMonzaMON
112271724-78
D
L
L
L
W
16
FiorentinaFiorentinaFIO
102261523-88
W
D
L
L
L
17
Parma Calcio 1913Parma Calcio 1913PAR
11227917-88
L
W
D
L
L
18
SassuoloSassuoloSAS
112271629-138
L
L
L
L
L
19
VeneziaVeneziaVEN
11209821-136
W
L
L
L
W
20
UdineseUdineseUDI
111281225-135
L
L
D
L
L
Champions League
UEFA Europa League
Europa Conference League Qualification
Relegation

In the Serie A table, Monza are 18th and Atalanta are 13th.

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