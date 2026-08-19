Copa Sudamericana - 1/8 19 Aug 2026 - 20:30

Today's game between Montevideo City Torque and Tigre will kick-off at Aug 19, 2026, 8:30 PM.

Montevideo City Torque vs Tigre is available to watch live in the United States. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Montevideo City Torque host Tigre in the Copa Sudamericana, with the Uruguayan side carrying the advantage from their first-leg victory into this second meeting between the clubs.

Marcelo Mendez's side have been in solid form domestically, winning four of their last five across all competitions. Their Copa Sudamericana campaign has given them genuine belief, and they head into this fixture as the side with momentum on their side.

Tigre arrive under pressure. Diego Dabove's squad lost the first leg 1-0 in Argentina and now face the task of overturning that deficit away from home. Their Liga Profesional form has offered some encouragement, but the continental stage demands a different level of performance.

The Argentine side did beat River Plate 1-0 in their most recent league outing, which signals they are capable of producing results against quality opposition. Whether that translates across to a Copa Sudamericana away tie is the question Dabove must answer.

City Torque, sitting top of their Copa Sudamericana group, know a positive result here could go a long way toward securing their progress. The pressure falls squarely on the visitors to attack.

For full details on how to watch this Copa Sudamericana fixture live, including TV channel and live stream options, see the broadcaster information below.

How to watch Montevideo City Torque vs Tigre with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Montevideo City Torque are managed by Marcelo Mendez. No injury or suspension information has been confirmed for the home side ahead of this fixture, and no probable lineup is currently available. Updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Tigre are led by Diego Dabove. No injury or suspension data has been provided for the away side, and a projected XI has not yet been released. Team news will be updated as it becomes available.

Form

Montevideo City Torque have won four and lost one of their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent result was a 1-0 win at Juventud de las Piedras in the Primera Division on August 15. Before that, they beat Tigre 1-0 in the first leg of this Copa Sudamericana tie on August 12. Their only defeat in that run came against Montevideo Wanderers, a 2-0 loss on July 31. City Torque scored six goals and conceded three across those five fixtures.

Tigre have won two, drawn two, and lost one of their last five. Their most recent outing ended in a 0-0 draw with Aldosivi in the Liga Profesional on August 15. Before that, they lost 1-0 to Montevideo City Torque in the first leg on August 12. Their best result in that run was a 3-1 away win at Racing Club on August 1. Tigre scored five goals and conceded two across those five matches.





Head-to-Head Record





The only recorded meeting between these sides in the provided data came on August 12, 2026, when Montevideo City Torque beat Tigre 1-0 in the Copa Sudamericana first leg, played at Tigre's ground. City Torque claimed that victory without conceding, giving them a one-goal advantage heading into this return fixture.

Standings

In Copa Sudamericana Group F, Montevideo City Torque sit top in first place. Tigre are placed second in Copa Sudamericana Group A.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Montevideo City Torque vs Tigre today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: