Copa Sudamericana - Semi Finals 21 Oct 2026 - 18:00

Today's game between Montevideo City Torque and Atletico MG will kick off at Oct 21, 2026, 6:00 PM.

TV channel and live stream options for Montevideo City Torque vs Atletico MG are listed below. The match is available to watch live in the United States via Fubo and beIN SPORTS.

Atletico MG travel to face Montevideo City Torque in the Copa Sudamericana, looking to build on a strong run of results that has them well placed in the competition.

Eduardo Dominguez's side arrive in commanding form. Four wins from their last five matches across all competitions tell the story of a team that has found consistency at the right moment in the season.

Their most recent meeting with Montevideo City Torque ended in a 3-0 win for Atletico MG, and that result alone frames the mood heading into this fixture.

Marcelo Mendez's Montevideo City Torque have struggled for momentum. Three defeats in their last five matches, including that heavy loss to Atletico MG, leave them needing a response on home soil.

Atletico MG top Group F in the Copa Sudamericana standings, while Montevideo City Torque lead Group B, giving this fixture added weight as both sides look to consolidate their positions.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Montevideo City Torque vs Atletico MG live, including TV channel, live stream details, and kick-off time.

How to watch Montevideo City Torque vs Atletico MG with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Marcelo Mendez has not confirmed his starting lineup ahead of the match, and no injury or suspension information is currently available for Montevideo City Torque. Updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Eduardo Dominguez has similarly kept his team selection under wraps, with no probable lineup, injuries, or suspensions confirmed for Atletico MG at this stage. Full details will be published when official information becomes available.

Form

Montevideo City Torque have won one, drawn one, and lost three of their last five matches. Their most recent outing was a 2-1 defeat to Albion in the Primera Division, and they also suffered a 3-0 loss to Atletico MG in the Copa Sudamericana. A 2-0 defeat to Nacional also features in that run, with their only win a narrow 1-0 result against Danubio.

Atletico MG have won four and drawn one of their last five matches. Their most recent result was a 1-0 Serie A win over Coritiba, following a 3-0 Copa Sudamericana victory over Montevideo City Torque. A 2-1 Serie A win over Santos and a 1-0 win against Red Bull Bragantino round out a run that includes just one dropped points, a 2-2 draw with Athletico Paranaense.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two clubs came in the Copa Sudamericana on October 14, 2026, when Atletico MG won 3-0. That is the only fixture between the two sides in the provided head-to-head record.

Standings

Atletico MG sit top of Group F in the Copa Sudamericana, a position that reflects their strong form and puts them in control of their path through the competition. Montevideo City Torque lead Group B, meaning both sides carry genuine stakes into this fixture.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Montevideo City Torque vs Atletico MG today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: