Liga MX - Game Week 12 18 Oct 2026 - 21:00 Estadio BBVA

Today's game between Monterrey and Pachuca will kick off at Oct 18, 2026, 9:00 PM.

Monterrey vs Pachuca is available to watch live in the United States on TUDN, DirecTV Stream, and ViX. Details on how to access each platform are listed below.

Monterrey host Pachuca at Estadio BBVA in the Apertura 2026 season of Liga MX, with both clubs sitting in the middle of the table and looking to build momentum as the campaign reaches a critical stretch.

Matias Almeyda's Rayados have been inconsistent in recent weeks. A draw with CF America was a decent result, but back-to-back defeats to Atlante and Toluca before that have left Monterrey with ground to make up if they want to push into the top half.

Pachuca arrive in Monterrey with a mixed record of their own. Benjamin Mora's side have shown they can score goals, but defensive lapses have cost them points. Their most recent outing ended in a 3-3 draw with Necaxa, a result that underlines the inconsistency that has defined their Apertura campaign.

The head-to-head record favours the visitors. Pachuca have won four of the last five meetings between these clubs, including a 3-1 victory at Estadio BBVA in April 2026, which will give Mora's side confidence heading into this fixture.

For Monterrey, home advantage matters. Almeyda will know his side cannot afford another slip if they are to remain relevant in the Apertura standings.

TV channel and live stream options for Monterrey vs Pachuca are listed below.

How to watch Monterrey vs Pachuca with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Monterrey are managed by Matias Almeyda, though no confirmed injury or suspension information is currently available for the home side. Updates will be added closer to kick-off as the squad picture becomes clearer.

Pachuca head coach Benjamin Mora also has no confirmed squad concerns at this stage. Full team news for both sides will be updated as it becomes available.

Form

Monterrey head into this fixture with a record of one win, two draws, and two losses from their last five competitive matches. Their most recent outing ended in a 1-1 draw with CF America, and they also drew 0-0 with Tigres earlier in the run. Almeyda's side did pick up a 1-0 win over Cruz Azul but suffered defeats to Atlante and Toluca. Across those five matches, Monterrey scored four goals and conceded seven.

Pachuca's recent form shows two wins, two draws, and one loss from their last five Liga MX games. Their most recent match ended in a 3-3 draw with Necaxa, while they lost 1-0 to Santos Laguna before that. On the positive side, Mora's side recorded back-to-back away wins over Atlante and FC Juarez. Pachuca scored ten goals across those five fixtures but conceded six.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these clubs took place in April 2026, with Pachuca winning 3-1 at Estadio BBVA in Liga MX. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures, Pachuca have dominated, winning four times to Monterrey's one. The two clubs have combined for 18 goals across those five encounters.

Standings

In the Apertura 2026 standings, Monterrey sit 12th while Pachuca are 14th, with both sides level on position and separated by a narrow points margin in the table.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Monterrey vs Pachuca today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: