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Leagues Cup
team-logoMonterrey
team-logoNashville SC
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Watch Monterrey vs Nashville SC Leagues Cup soccer game LIVE: Online streams, TV channel, early teams news, start time

TV Guide & Streaming
Monterrey vs Nashville SC
Monterrey
Nashville SC
Leagues Cup

How to watch the Leagues Cup match between Monterrey and Nashville SC, as well as kick-off time and team news

crest
Leagues Cup - Game Week 3

Today's game between Monterrey and Nashville SC will kick-off at Aug 12, 2026, 8:00 PM.

Monterrey vs Nashville SC is available to watch live in the United States across several platforms. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

FS1

FS1

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Fubo

Fubo

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TUDN

TUDN

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DirecTV Stream

DirecTV Stream

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Sling TV

Sling TV

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Apple TV

Apple TV

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UniMás

UniMás

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Monterrey and Nashville SC meet in the 2026 Leagues Cup, with both clubs arriving at this Phase One fixture under genuine pressure to produce a result.

Rayados have shown they can compete in this tournament but have been inconsistent. Matías Almeyda's side beat Inter Miami 2–1 on August 9 to claim their first Leagues Cup win, a result that followed a narrow 2–1 loss to Orlando City in their opening match. Monterrey have the continental experience to handle this format, but they cannot afford another slip.

Nashville come in off the back of a strong showing against Atlético de San Luis, beating the Liga MX side 4–1 on August 10 to record their first win of the tournament. That result will have lifted spirits in BJ Callaghan's camp after they were beaten 1–0 by León in their Leagues Cup opener.

The Boys in Gold have shown they can hurt opponents when they are at their best. Four goals against San Luis is a statement, and Nashville will carry confidence into this cross-border clash.

In the Leagues Cup standings, Monterrey sit 7th in the Liga MX table while Nashville are placed 10th in the MLS table. With only the top four teams from each league advancing to the quarterfinals, both sides know that points here could prove decisive in keeping their knockout hopes alive.

This is a fixture that matters for both benches. Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Monterrey vs Nashville SC live, including TV channel options, live stream details, and kick-off time.

How to watch Monterrey vs Nashville SC with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

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A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Monterrey vs Nashville SC Probable lineups

Monterrey crest
Monterrey
MON
Formation
Nashville SC crest
Nashville SC
NSC
Nashville SC crest
Nashville SC
NSC

Manager

  • M. Almeyda

Monterrey head coach Matias Almeyda has not confirmed a probable lineup ahead of this fixture. No injury or suspension information is currently available for Rayados, and updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Nashville SC manager BJ Callaghan is similarly without a confirmed squad list at this stage. No injuries or suspensions have been reported for the visitors, and no projected XI has been released. Further team news will follow as the match approaches.

Form

MON

MON - Form

SAN
W3-2
NEC
L2-1
ATL
W0-2
ORL
L1-2
MIA
W1-2
Goal Scored (Conceded)
9/7
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
4/5
NSC

NSC - Form

MTL
W1-0
ORL
L1-0
DCU
D2-2
LEO
L0-1
SAN
W4-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
7/5
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Monterrey have recorded two wins and two losses from their last five matches across all competitions, with one additional defeat making their overall record two wins and three losses in that stretch. Their most recent result was a 1-2 win over Inter Miami CF in the Leagues Cup on August 9. Before that, Rayados lost 1-2 to Orlando City in the same competition on August 5, then beat Atlas 2-0 in Liga MX on August 2. They also defeated Santos Laguna 3-2 but fell 2-1 to Necaxa across the broader run. Almeyda's side has shown the ability to win against quality opposition but has conceded in each of their last five outings.

Nashville SC have recorded two wins, one draw, and two losses from their last five matches. Their most recent result was a 4-1 victory over Atletico de San Luis in the Leagues Cup on August 10, a performance that reversed the momentum from their 1-0 loss to Leon on August 6. Before the tournament, Nashville drew 2-2 with DC United in MLS on August 1 and lost 1-0 to Orlando City. Their only other win in the run was a 1-0 victory over CF Montreal. Nashville scored eight goals and conceded five across those five fixtures.


Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

MonterreyDrawNashville SC
0
0
1
Leagues Cup
Monterrey badge
Monterrey
MON
0
Nashville SC badge
Nashville SC
NSC
2
FT
0Goals Scored2
Games over 2.5 goals0/1
Both teams scored0/1


The only recorded meeting between these two clubs came in the 2023 Leagues Cup on August 16, 2023, when Nashville SC beat Monterrey 2-0. That result represents the full extent of the available head-to-head data between the two sides.

Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
Columbus CrewColumbus CrewCOL
321063+38
W
W
W
2
Real Salt LakeReal Salt LakeRSL
321081+77
W
W
L
3
CF AmericaCF AmericaCFA
220062+46
W
W
4
FC CincinnatiFC CincinnatiCIN
320163+36
L
W
W
5
Austin FCAustin FCAUS
220050+56
W
W
6
Charlotte FCCharlotte FCCLT
320151+46
L
W
W
7
Chicago Fire FCChicago Fire FCCHI
220051+46
W
W
8
FC JuarezFC JuarezJUA
32015506
L
W
W
9
Cruz AzulCruz AzulCRU
220031+26
W
W
10
FC DallasFC DallasDAL
220030+36
W
W
11
LeonLeonLEO
220031+26
W
W
12
TigresTigresTIG
30302206
W
W
W
13
Los Angeles FCLos Angeles FCLAF
211021+15
W
W
14
Minnesota UnitedMinnesota UnitedMIN
311143+14
W
L
L
15
Portland TimbersPortland TimbersPOT
210165+13
L
W
16
Inter Miami CFInter Miami CFMIA
210154+13
L
W
17
Nashville SCNashville SCNSC
210142+23
W
L
18
AtlasAtlasATL
310236-33
W
L
L
19
MonterreyMonterreyMON
21013303
W
L
20
New York City FCNew York City FCNYC
210132+13
L
W
21
Orlando CityOrlando CityORL
21013303
L
W
22
PachucaPachucaPAC
310235-23
W
L
L
23
Philadelphia UnionPhiladelphia UnionPHI
210132+13
W
L
24
Seattle Sounders FCSeattle Sounders FCSEA
21013303
W
L
25
TolucaTolucaTOL
210131+23
L
W
26
AtlanteAtlanteATL
310227-53
L
L
W
27
San Diego FCSan Diego FCSDI
210123-13
W
L
28
Vancouver WhitecapsVancouver WhitecapsVAN
301225-31
L
L
L
29
CD GuadalajaraCD GuadalajaraCDG
201112-11
L
L
30
Club Universidad NacionalClub Universidad NacionalCUN
301216-51
L
L
L
31
Atletico de San LuisAtletico de San LuisSAN
200238-50
L
L
32
PueblaPueblaPUE
200228-60
L
L
33
NecaxaNecaxaNEC
200215-40
L
L
34
Santos LagunaSantos LagunaSAN
200215-40
L
L
35
Queretaro FCQueretaro FCQFC
200205-50
L
L
36
TijuanaTijuanaTIJ
200203-30
L
L
Qualification to next stage

In the 2026 Leagues Cup table, Monterrey sit 17th and Nashville SC are placed 16th.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Monterrey vs Nashville SC today

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  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.
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