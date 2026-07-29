Club Friendlies - Game Week 1 29 Jul 2026 - 20:00

Today's game between MLS All-Stars and Liga MX All-Stars will kick-off at Jul 29, 2026, 8:00 PM.

READ MORE: Today's FW2026 TV schedule

The 2026 MLS All-Star Game is available to stream live. The TV channel and live stream options for your region are listed below.

The 2026 MLS All-Star Game brings MLS All-Stars up against their Liga MX counterparts in Charlotte, continuing one of American soccer's most enduring mid-summer traditions.

This year's edition arrives in unusual circumstances. The fixture falls just days after the conclusion of the FIFA World Cup, compressing the schedule and adding an extra layer of chaos to the usual All-Star buildup.

The notable absentee is Lionel Messi. The Inter Miami forward has been granted special leave and will sit out the fixture, avoiding the disciplinary consequences that followed his withdrawal from last year's event. Rodrigo De Paul is also absent for the same reason.

Despite those absences, the MLS squad still carries genuine star power. Son Heung-min and Thomas Muller are among those present in Charlotte, and training sessions have taken on the relaxed, social atmosphere that defines All-Star week.

The debate over this game's relevance has run almost as long as the event itself. With the World Cup freshly concluded and several big names unavailable, those questions are louder than usual this time around.

Liga MX arrive as the familiar opponent, a format that has defined the rivalry portion of this event for years. MLS hold the upper hand in recent meetings, winning both of the last two editions.

Here is everything you need to know about how to watch the 2026 MLS All-Star Game live.

How to watch MLS All-Stars vs Liga MX All-Stars with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

No official injury or suspension information has been provided for either the MLS All-Stars or Liga MX All-Stars squads ahead of this fixture. No probable lineups have been confirmed at this stage. Further updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Form

MLS All-Stars arrive in decent recent form in this fixture. They have won two of their last five matches on record, with both victories coming against Liga MX All-Stars. The most recent meeting ended 3-1 in favour of MLS in July 2025, and they also won 2-1 back in August 2022. Their other three recorded results include a 5-0 defeat to Arsenal in 2023, a 3-0 loss to Atletico Madrid in 2019, and a 1-1 draw with Juventus in 2018. Across those five matches, MLS scored six goals and conceded eleven.

Liga MX All-Stars have only two matches in the dataset, both losses to MLS. They fell 3-1 in July 2025 and 2-1 in August 2022, conceding five goals across those two fixtures without registering a win.





Head-to-Head Record





The two sides have met twice in the available head-to-head record, with MLS All-Stars winning on both occasions. The most recent meeting, a Club Friendly in July 2025, ended 3-1 to MLS. Before that, MLS won 2-1 in August 2022. MLS have scored five goals across those two fixtures and conceded two.

Standings

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch MLS All-Stars vs Liga MX All-Stars today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: