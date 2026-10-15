Conference League - Game Week 1 15 Oct 2026 - 12:45 Strandvallen

Today's game between Mjaellby and Inter Club d'Escaldes will kick off at Oct 15, 2026, 12:45 PM.

The match is available to watch live on Paramount+ and ViX. Subscribers can stream the game directly through either platform.

Mjaellby host Inter Club d'Escaldes at Strandvallen in Haellevik in a Conference League fixture that brings together two sides sitting at the top of the group standings.

The Swedish club arrive at this match in uncertain domestic form. Andreas Braennstroem's side have not won any of their last five games across all competitions, picking up three draws and suffering two defeats in that run.

Their most recent outing ended in a 1-1 draw with Degerfors in Allsvenskan, a result that continued a frustrating pattern of dropped points. A 3-0 defeat to GAIS remains their lowest point of the recent run.

Inter Club d'Escaldes make the trip from Andorra in considerably better shape. Felip Ortiz's side have won four of their last five matches, with their only blemish a 2-2 draw against CF Esperanca in the 1. Division.

The Andorran side beat FC Ordino 4-0 in their most recent outing and have conceded just twice across their last five games, a record that points to a well-organised defensive unit.

Both teams sit first in the Conference League table, making this a meeting between two sides with ambitions to advance. Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch this fixture.

How to watch Mjaellby vs Inter Club d'Escaldes with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Mjaellby head coach Andreas Braennstroem has no confirmed injury or suspension news available at this stage. Further squad updates are expected closer to kick-off.

Inter Club d'Escaldes manager Felip Ortiz is similarly without confirmed team news at this point. Updates on the away side's squad availability will be added as information becomes available.

Form

Mjaellby have taken three draws and suffered two defeats across their last five matches, failing to register a win in that period. Their most recent result was a 1-1 draw with Degerfors in Allsvenskan on October 10. Earlier in the run, they lost 3-0 to GAIS and fell 1-0 to FC Trollhaettan in the cup. Across the five matches, they scored four goals and conceded seven.

Inter Club d'Escaldes have won four of their last five games, with their only dropped points coming in a 2-2 draw with CF Esperanca. Their most recent match ended in a 4-0 win over FC Ordino on October 10. They also recorded back-to-back 3-0 victories against FC Rangers and CE Carroi. The Andorran side scored 13 goals and conceded two across those five fixtures.

Head-to-Head Record

No head-to-head data is available for previous meetings between Mjaellby and Inter Club d'Escaldes. This fixture may represent the first competitive encounter between the two clubs.

Standings

Both Mjaellby and Inter Club d'Escaldes are level at the top of the Conference League table, with each side occupying first position in their respective standings.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Mjaellby vs Inter Club d'Escaldes today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: