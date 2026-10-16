Serie A - Game Week 31 16 Oct 2026 - 19:00

Today's game between Mirassol and Internacional will kick off at Oct 16, 2026, 7:00 PM.

TV channel and live stream options for Mirassol vs Internacional are listed below. Fanatiz provides streaming access for viewers in the United States, while Premiere serves audiences in Brazil.

Mirassol host Internacional in a Serie A fixture that carries real weight for both clubs. Rafael Guanaes brings his side to the arena looking to build on a mixed run of results, while Eduardo Baptista's Internacional arrive with their own relegation concerns fresh in mind.

Mirassol sit 15th in the Serie A table, a position that demands points rather than patience. Their recent form has been uneven, though back-to-back wins over Botafogo RJ and Coritiba earlier in the run showed they can pick up results when the pressure is on.

Internacional come in 17th, deep in the bottom half and in need of a response after a difficult stretch. Baptista's side did beat Corinthians 2-1 in their most recent outing, a result that offered some encouragement, but inconsistency has defined their campaign.

The head-to-head record between these two clubs adds another layer. Mirassol won 3-1 at home when the sides met in October 2025, and they also claimed a 2-1 victory away at Internacional in April 2026, meaning they come into this match with the psychological edge in recent meetings.

For Internacional, a positive result here would go some way to easing the pressure building around their season. For Mirassol, three points would put meaningful distance between themselves and the drop zone.

Read on for everything you need to know about how and where to watch this match live.

How to watch Mirassol vs Internacional with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Rafael Guanaes has no confirmed injury or suspension news available ahead of this match for Mirassol, and no probable lineup has been released. Updates will be added closer to kick-off as the club provides further information.

Eduardo Baptista is in a similar position on the Internacional side, with no injury or suspension data currently confirmed. Fans should check back nearer to the match for the latest squad news from both camps.

Form

Mirassol head into this fixture with two wins, two draws, and one defeat from their last five Serie A matches. Their most recent outing ended in a 1-0 defeat to Bahia, which followed a 1-1 draw at Red Bull Bragantino. Earlier in the run, they beat Botafogo RJ 2-0 and won 1-2 away at Coritiba. Across those five matches, Mirassol scored seven goals and conceded five.

Internacional arrive with two wins, two losses, and one draw from their last five Serie A games. Their most recent result was a 1-1 draw at Gremio, and before that they beat Corinthians 2-1. They lost 1-0 to Sao Paulo and fell 2-3 to Santos FC earlier in the run, scoring seven goals and conceding eight across the five matches.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides came in April 2026, when Mirassol won 2-1 away at Internacional in a Serie A fixture. Before that, Mirassol claimed a 3-1 home win in October 2025, also in the Serie A. Across the three recorded head-to-head meetings, Mirassol hold the advantage with two wins to Internacional's none, with one draw across the run.

Standings

In the current Serie A table, Mirassol sit in 15th place and Internacional in 17th, with both clubs in the bottom half and facing pressure to pick up points.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Mirassol vs Internacional today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: