Alexandros Katranis Real Salt LakeGetty
Major League Soccer
Allianz Field
GOAL

How to watch today's Minnesota United vs Real Salt Lake MLS Cup Playoffs game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Major League SoccerMinnesota United vs Real Salt LakeMinnesota UnitedReal Salt Lake

How to watch the Major League Soccer match between Minnesota United and Real Salt Lake, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Minnesota United will host Real Salt Lake in their second MLS playoff fixture at the Allianz Field on Saturday.

Real Salt Lake finished third in the league standings but were held to a goalless draw in the first playoff fixture by sixth-placed Minnesota. The visitors will be looking to claim an advantage in this second leg before the third and final fixture at home next week.

Quite incredibly, the last four games between these two teams have ended as draws.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Minnesota United vs Real Salt Lake online - TV channels & live streams

Apple TVWatch here

The match will be shown live on Apple TV in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

Minnesota United vs Real Salt Lake kick-off time

Date:November 2, 2024
Kick-off time:9 pm ET
Venue:Allianz Field

The match will be played at the Allianz Field on Saturday, with kick-off at 9pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Minnesota United team news

Minnesota were missing Matus Kmet due to a thigh injury in the last game. The same injury may also rule him out for this match.

There are no fresh injury concerns for the team ahead of the big game this weekend.

Minnesota United possible XI: St. Clair; Harvey, Boxall, Diaz, Rosales; Dotson, Trapp; Hlongwane, Lod, Oluwaseyi; Yeboah.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:St. Clair, Irwin, Smir
Defenders:Padelford, Valentin, Tapias, Bristow, Markanich, Bacharach, Taylor, Diaz
Midfielders:Rosales, Lod, Trapp, Pereyra, Dotson, Nyeman, Harvey, Mesanvi
Forwards:Fragapane, Yeboah, Jeong, Oluwaseyi, Shashoua, Hlongwane, Pukki, Adebayo-Smith

Real Salt Lake team news

For Real Salt Lake, Bode Hidalgo remains unavailable in the first game with a groin issue.

Pablo Ruiz and Kevin Bonilla are out due to knee injuries, Philip Quinton has a hamstring strain, but Brayan Vera is set to return from suspension.

Real Salt Lake possible XI: MacMath; Brown, Glad, Brody, Katranis; Ojeda, Eneli; Luna, Crooks, Julio; Arango.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:MacMath, Gomez, Beavers
Defenders:Brody, Vera, Eneli, Glad, Holt, M. Silva, Farnsworth, T. Silva, Rivera, Brown, Katranis, Orozco
Midfielders:Ojeda, Luna, Marczuk, Palacio, Chang, Crooks, Julio, Moisa, Wellings
Forwards:Arango, Goncalves, Bell, Brook, Kei, Paul, Michel, Gozo

Head-to-Head Record

DateMatchCompetition
October 29, 2024Minnesota United 0-0 Real Salt LakeMLS
October 2, 2024Real Salt Lake 0-0 Minnesota UnitedMLS
April 6, 2024Minnesota United 1-1 Real Salt LakeMLS
June 24, 2023Real Salt Lake 2-2 Minnesota UnitedMLS
May 27, 2023Minnesota United 1-1 Real Salt LakeMLS
April 31, 2022Real Salt Lake 3-0 Minnesota UnitedMLS

Useful links

