How to watch today's Minnesota United vs Real Salt Lake MLS Cup Playoffs game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Minnesota United will host Real Salt Lake in their second MLS playoff fixture at the Allianz Field on Saturday.
Real Salt Lake finished third in the league standings but were held to a goalless draw in the first playoff fixture by sixth-placed Minnesota. The visitors will be looking to claim an advantage in this second leg before the third and final fixture at home next week.
Quite incredibly, the last four games between these two teams have ended as draws.
How to watch Minnesota United vs Real Salt Lake online - TV channels & live streams
The match will be shown live on Apple TV in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.
Minnesota United vs Real Salt Lake kick-off time
|Date:
|November 2, 2024
|Kick-off time:
|9 pm ET
|Venue:
|Allianz Field
The match will be played at the Allianz Field on Saturday, with kick-off at 9pm ET for fans in the US.
Team news & squads
Minnesota United team news
Minnesota were missing Matus Kmet due to a thigh injury in the last game. The same injury may also rule him out for this match.
There are no fresh injury concerns for the team ahead of the big game this weekend.
Minnesota United possible XI: St. Clair; Harvey, Boxall, Diaz, Rosales; Dotson, Trapp; Hlongwane, Lod, Oluwaseyi; Yeboah.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|St. Clair, Irwin, Smir
|Defenders:
|Padelford, Valentin, Tapias, Bristow, Markanich, Bacharach, Taylor, Diaz
|Midfielders:
|Rosales, Lod, Trapp, Pereyra, Dotson, Nyeman, Harvey, Mesanvi
|Forwards:
|Fragapane, Yeboah, Jeong, Oluwaseyi, Shashoua, Hlongwane, Pukki, Adebayo-Smith
Real Salt Lake team news
For Real Salt Lake, Bode Hidalgo remains unavailable in the first game with a groin issue.
Pablo Ruiz and Kevin Bonilla are out due to knee injuries, Philip Quinton has a hamstring strain, but Brayan Vera is set to return from suspension.
Real Salt Lake possible XI: MacMath; Brown, Glad, Brody, Katranis; Ojeda, Eneli; Luna, Crooks, Julio; Arango.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|MacMath, Gomez, Beavers
|Defenders:
|Brody, Vera, Eneli, Glad, Holt, M. Silva, Farnsworth, T. Silva, Rivera, Brown, Katranis, Orozco
|Midfielders:
|Ojeda, Luna, Marczuk, Palacio, Chang, Crooks, Julio, Moisa, Wellings
|Forwards:
|Arango, Goncalves, Bell, Brook, Kei, Paul, Michel, Gozo
Head-to-Head Record
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|October 29, 2024
|Minnesota United 0-0 Real Salt Lake
|MLS
|October 2, 2024
|Real Salt Lake 0-0 Minnesota United
|MLS
|April 6, 2024
|Minnesota United 1-1 Real Salt Lake
|MLS
|June 24, 2023
|Real Salt Lake 2-2 Minnesota United
|MLS
|May 27, 2023
|Minnesota United 1-1 Real Salt Lake
|MLS
|April 31, 2022
|Real Salt Lake 3-0 Minnesota United
|MLS