How to watch today's Minnesota United vs Real Salt Lake MLS Cup Playoffs game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Major League Soccer match between Minnesota United and Real Salt Lake, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Minnesota United will host Real Salt Lake in their second MLS playoff fixture at the Allianz Field on Saturday.

Real Salt Lake finished third in the league standings but were held to a goalless draw in the first playoff fixture by sixth-placed Minnesota. The visitors will be looking to claim an advantage in this second leg before the third and final fixture at home next week.

Quite incredibly, the last four games between these two teams have ended as draws.

How to watch Minnesota United vs Real Salt Lake online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Apple TV in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

Minnesota United vs Real Salt Lake kick-off time

Date: November 2, 2024 Kick-off time: 9 pm ET Venue: Allianz Field

The match will be played at the Allianz Field on Saturday, with kick-off at 9pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Minnesota United team news

Minnesota were missing Matus Kmet due to a thigh injury in the last game. The same injury may also rule him out for this match.

There are no fresh injury concerns for the team ahead of the big game this weekend.

Minnesota United possible XI: St. Clair; Harvey, Boxall, Diaz, Rosales; Dotson, Trapp; Hlongwane, Lod, Oluwaseyi; Yeboah.

Position Players Goalkeepers: St. Clair, Irwin, Smir Defenders: Padelford, Valentin, Tapias, Bristow, Markanich, Bacharach, Taylor, Diaz Midfielders: Rosales, Lod, Trapp, Pereyra, Dotson, Nyeman, Harvey, Mesanvi Forwards: Fragapane, Yeboah, Jeong, Oluwaseyi, Shashoua, Hlongwane, Pukki, Adebayo-Smith

Real Salt Lake team news

For Real Salt Lake, Bode Hidalgo remains unavailable in the first game with a groin issue.

Pablo Ruiz and Kevin Bonilla are out due to knee injuries, Philip Quinton has a hamstring strain, but Brayan Vera is set to return from suspension.

Real Salt Lake possible XI: MacMath; Brown, Glad, Brody, Katranis; Ojeda, Eneli; Luna, Crooks, Julio; Arango.

Position Players Goalkeepers: MacMath, Gomez, Beavers Defenders: Brody, Vera, Eneli, Glad, Holt, M. Silva, Farnsworth, T. Silva, Rivera, Brown, Katranis, Orozco Midfielders: Ojeda, Luna, Marczuk, Palacio, Chang, Crooks, Julio, Moisa, Wellings Forwards: Arango, Goncalves, Bell, Brook, Kei, Paul, Michel, Gozo

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition October 29, 2024 Minnesota United 0-0 Real Salt Lake MLS October 2, 2024 Real Salt Lake 0-0 Minnesota United MLS April 6, 2024 Minnesota United 1-1 Real Salt Lake MLS June 24, 2023 Real Salt Lake 2-2 Minnesota United MLS May 27, 2023 Minnesota United 1-1 Real Salt Lake MLS April 31, 2022 Real Salt Lake 3-0 Minnesota United MLS

