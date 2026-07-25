Major League Soccer - Game Week 17 Allianz Field

Today's game between Minnesota United and Vancouver Whitecaps will kick-off at Jul 25, 2026, 8:30 PM.

READ MORE: Today's FW2026 TV schedule

Minnesota United vs Vancouver Whitecaps is available to watch live on Apple TV, which holds exclusive streaming rights to every MLS match. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Minnesota United host Vancouver Whitecaps at Allianz Field in Saint Paul, Minnesota, in a Major League Soccer Western Conference fixture with the standings telling very different stories for each side.

The Loons come into this match in poor form. Cameron Knowles has yet to find a consistent formula, and back-to-back defeats — including a 2-1 loss to Sporting Kansas City on July 23 — leave Minnesota sitting ninth in the Western Conference with genuine concerns about their place in the playoff picture.

The squad is also in transition. The club confirmed this week that James Rodriguez has departed after just six months, leaving Minnesota without the creative spark the Colombian was brought in to provide.

Vancouver, by contrast, arrive as Western Conference leaders. Jesper Soerensen has built a squad that has performed across multiple competitions this season, and the Whitecaps carry real momentum into this road trip despite a 4-3 defeat to FC Cincinnati on July 22.

That loss in Cincinnati was Vancouver's first MLS setback in some time, and it came on the back of a demanding Canadian Championship campaign. The Whitecaps beat Cavalry FC 4-1 before drawing 1-1 in the second leg, and that schedule load may have taken something out of the squad.

There is also transfer news to factor in. Sebastian Berhalter, a key presence in Vancouver's midfield, is set to join Middlesbrough in a deal worth around $2 million — a departure that could affect the Whitecaps' depth as the season enters its critical phase.

For TV channel and live stream details, everything you need to watch this MLS fixture is listed below.

How to watch Minnesota United vs Vancouver Whitecaps with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Cameron Knowles has not confirmed a projected XI for Minnesota United ahead of this fixture. No injury or suspension information is currently listed for the home side, and updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Vancouver Whitecaps head coach Jesper Soerensen is similarly without confirmed team news at this stage. No injuries or suspensions have been listed for the away side, and further squad information is expected in the build-up to the match.

Form

Minnesota United have won none, drawn two, and lost three of their last five MLS matches. Their most recent result was a 2-1 defeat to Sporting Kansas City on July 23, and the run also includes losses to New England Revolution (2-1) and Colorado Rapids (1-0). The two draws came against Real Salt Lake (1-1) and Austin FC (2-2). Minnesota scored six goals and conceded seven across those five fixtures.

Vancouver Whitecaps have won two, drawn one, and lost two across their last five matches in all competitions. Their most recent outing was a 4-3 defeat to FC Cincinnati in MLS on July 22, which ended a run that included a 4-1 Canadian Championship win over Cavalry FC. Vancouver's best MLS result in this stretch was a 2-4 away win at San Diego FC in late May. The Whitecaps scored 12 goals across these five matches and conceded eight.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these clubs came on March 15, 2026, when Vancouver Whitecaps hosted Minnesota United and won 6-0 in MLS. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures, Vancouver hold the stronger record with three wins to Minnesota's one, with one match ending goalless. The most lopsided result in the series is that March 2026 thrashing, while Minnesota's only victory came in a 1-0 win at Vancouver in October 2024.

Standings

In the MLS Western Conference, Vancouver Whitecaps sit first while Minnesota United are placed ninth.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Minnesota United vs Vancouver Whitecaps today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: