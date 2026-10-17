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Major League Soccer
team-logoMinnesota United
Allianz Field
team-logoSt. Louis City
Watch it on Apple TV
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Watch Minnesota United vs St. Louis City Major League Soccer soccer game LIVE: Online streams, TV channel, early teams news, start time

TV Guide & Streaming
Minnesota United vs St. Louis City
Minnesota United
St. Louis City
Major League Soccer

How to watch the Major League Soccer match between Minnesota United and St. Louis City, as well as kick-off time and team news.

crest
Major League Soccer - Game Week 30
Allianz Field

Today's game between Minnesota United and St. Louis City will kick off at Oct 17, 2026, 4:30 PM.

Minnesota United vs St. Louis City is available to watch live on Apple TV. Every MLS regular-season match, playoff game, and Leagues Cup fixture is included in a standard Apple TV subscription at no extra cost, with no local or national blackouts applied.

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Minnesota United host St. Louis City at Allianz Field in Saint Paul, Minnesota, in a Western Conference fixture that finds both sides at very different points in their season.

Cameron Knowles' Loons sit thirteenth in the West and have not won any of their last five matches. Two draws against Houston Dynamo FC and Colorado Rapids have at least slowed the slide, but Minnesota remain under serious pressure as the regular season approaches its conclusion.

St. Louis City arrive in a sharply contrasting mood. Yoann Damet's side are second in the Western Conference and have won four of their last five matches across all competitions, including a 6-2 demolition of LA Galaxy. They drew 0-0 with Vancouver Whitecaps in their most recent outing but carry the form and confidence of a side pushing hard for top spot in the West.

The two sides met earlier this season in September, when St. Louis City won 4-2. That result will weigh on Minnesota's preparations and adds an extra edge to this reunion at Allianz Field.

For the Loons, this is a must-improve fixture at home against one of the conference's strongest sides. For City SC, a win would keep the pressure on Western Conference leaders Vancouver Whitecaps.

Here is everything you need to know about how to watch Minnesota United vs St. Louis City, including live stream details, TV channel information, and kick-off time.

How to watch Minnesota United vs St. Louis City with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

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A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Minnesota United vs St. Louis City Probable lineups

Manager

  • C. Knowles

Cameron Knowles has not confirmed a probable lineup for Minnesota United ahead of this fixture, and no injury or suspension information has been officially listed at this stage. Further squad updates are expected closer to kick-off.

Yoann Damet has similarly not released a projected XI for St. Louis City, with no confirmed absences from the travelling squad at this time. Team news for both sides will be updated as it becomes available.

Form

MIN

MIN - Form

STL
L4-2
LAG
L2-3
SEA
L3-1
HOU
D2-2
CLR
D2-2
Goal Scored (Conceded)
9/14
Games over 2.5 goals
5/5
Both teams scored
5/5
STL

STL - Form

CLR
W0-3
TFC
W3-1
RNY
W0-3
LAG
W6-2
VAN
D0-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
15/3
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Minnesota United have taken one win from none, two draws, and three losses across their last five matches, failing to win any of them. Their most recent outing ended in a 2-2 draw with Colorado Rapids, and they also drew 2-2 with Houston Dynamo FC before that. The run includes defeats to Seattle Sounders FC, LA Galaxy, and St. Louis City, with the Loons conceding in every match across the sequence.

St. Louis City have won four and drawn one of their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent result was a 0-0 draw with Vancouver Whitecaps, following a 6-2 victory over LA Galaxy. The run also includes a 3-0 win at Red Bull New York and a 3-0 US Open Cup victory over Colorado Rapids, with City SC scoring 12 goals across those five fixtures.

Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

Minnesota UnitedDrawSt. Louis City
4
0
1
Major League Soccer
St. Louis City badge
St. Louis City
STL
4
Minnesota United badge
Minnesota United
MIN
2
FT
Major League Soccer
St. Louis City badge
St. Louis City
STL
1
Minnesota United badge
Minnesota United
MIN
2
FT
US Open Cup
Minnesota United badge
Minnesota United
MIN
3
St. Louis City badge
St. Louis City
STL
2
FT
Major League Soccer
Minnesota United badge
Minnesota United
MIN
3
St. Louis City badge
St. Louis City
STL
0
FT
Major League Soccer
Minnesota United badge
Minnesota United
MIN
4
St. Louis City badge
St. Louis City
STL
1
FT
14Goals Scored8
Games over 2.5 goals5/5
Both teams scored4/5

The most recent meeting between these sides came in September 2026, when St. Louis City won 4-2 at home against Minnesota United in an MLS fixture. Across the last five head-to-head matches in all competitions, St. Louis City hold two wins to Minnesota's three, with the Loons having claimed victories in both the 2025 US Open Cup and two MLS fixtures in that run. The series has produced goals consistently, with the five meetings yielding a combined 22 goals.

Standings

Western

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
Vancouver WhitecapsVancouver WhitecapsVAN
2915776130+3152
D
D
L
D
W
2
St. Louis CitySt. Louis CitySTL
2914965438+1651
D
W
W
W
W
3
FC DallasFC DallasDAL
2914875345+850
W
L
W
D
W
4
San Jose EarthquakesSan Jose EarthquakesSJE
2913885141+1047
D
D
W
D
W
5
Houston Dynamo FCHouston Dynamo FCHOU
2913793937+246
D
D
L
D
L
6
Los Angeles FCLos Angeles FCLAF
3012994732+1545
W
D
L
D
L
7
Seattle Sounders FCSeattle Sounders FCSEA
29118103836+241
L
W
W
W
W
8
LA GalaxyLA GalaxyLAG
30109114150-939
W
L
W
W
D
9
Colorado RapidsColorado RapidsCLR
29115134141038
D
D
L
D
W
10
Portland TimbersPortland TimbersPOT
2996145156-533
L
D
L
L
L
11
Real Salt LakeReal Salt LakeRSL
2996144247-533
D
L
W
L
L
12
San Diego FCSan Diego FCSDI
2989125154-333
D
L
D
D
L
13
Minnesota UnitedMinnesota UnitedMIN
29710124453-931
D
D
L
L
L
14
Austin FCAustin FCAUS
29710123754-1731
L
L
D
D
W
15
Sporting Kansas CitySporting Kansas CitySKC
2964193572-3722
L
D
L
W
L
Championship Western Conference Playoff
CONCACAF Champions League

In the Western Conference, St. Louis City sit second, placing them firmly in contention for the top seed heading into the final weeks of the regular season. Minnesota United are thirteenth, a position that reflects the urgency facing the Loons as their playoff hopes grow increasingly remote.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Minnesota United vs St. Louis City today

NordVPN streaming online from abroadNordVPN
  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.
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