Major League Soccer - Game Week 32 28 Oct 2026 - 20:30 Allianz Field

Today's game between Minnesota United and Sporting Kansas City will kick off at Oct 28, 2026, 8:30 PM.

Minnesota United vs Sporting Kansas City is available to watch live on Apple TV. Every MLS regular-season match, playoff game, and Leagues Cup fixture is included in a standard Apple TV subscription at no additional cost.

Minnesota United host Sporting Kansas City at Allianz Field in Saint Paul in a Western Conference fixture that carries real consequences for both clubs as the MLS regular season tightens.

Cameron Knowles' Loons sit 13th in the West, and their recent results have been mixed at best. Three draws from their last five matches have kept them afloat, but Minnesota have not been able to string wins together when they need them most.

Raphael Wicky's Sporting Kansas City arrive in worse shape. The visitors are 15th in the Western Conference and have lost four of their last five matches, a run that includes heavy defeats to Nashville SC and Real Salt Lake. That form makes this a road trip with almost no margin for error.

Both clubs are outside the playoff positions, and a loss for either side could effectively close the door on postseason ambitions. That reality turns this fixture into something neither team can afford to take lightly.

For Minnesota, home advantage offers an opportunity to post a result that keeps their slim playoff hopes alive. For Sporting KC, anything other than three points is likely to end their season before the final whistle of the campaign.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Minnesota United vs Sporting Kansas City live, including TV channel, live stream options, and kick-off time.

How to watch Minnesota United vs Sporting Kansas City with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Cameron Knowles has not confirmed a probable lineup ahead of the match, and no injury or suspension news is currently available for Minnesota United. Updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Raphael Wicky has similarly not released a projected XI for Sporting Kansas City, with no confirmed absences from the travelling squad at this stage. Further team news for both sides will be provided as it becomes available.

Form

Minnesota United have recorded one win, two draws, and one defeat from their last four available MLS matches, with their most recent result a 0-0 draw with Houston Dynamo FC. Prior to that, the Loons beat St. Louis City 3-2 before drawing 2-2 with Colorado Rapids. Earlier in the run, Minnesota drew 2-2 with Houston and lost 3-1 to Seattle Sounders FC. The Loons have shown they can score but have struggled to convert promising positions into victories consistently.

Sporting Kansas City have taken one draw and suffered four defeats across their last five MLS outings. Their most recent result was a 1-2 loss to Austin FC, following defeats to Real Salt Lake and Nashville SC by a combined score of 8-1. A 3-3 draw with Portland Timbers was the only point in that stretch, and a 2-1 loss to Seattle Sounders FC earlier in the run underlines a side that has been shipping goals at an alarming rate.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides came in July 2026, when Sporting Kansas City beat Minnesota United 2-1 at home. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures, Minnesota hold the edge with two wins and a draw to Sporting KC's two wins, with the Loons recording a 3-0 victory in October 2025 and a 3-1 home win in June 2024. The series has been closely contested, though Minnesota's record at home in this fixture gives them a slight edge on their own turf.

Standings

In the Western Conference, Minnesota United sit 13th while Sporting Kansas City are placed 15th, with both clubs outside the playoff positions.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Minnesota United vs Sporting Kansas City today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: