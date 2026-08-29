Major League Soccer - Game Week 22 29 Aug 2026 - 20:30 Allianz Field

Today's game between Minnesota United and Orlando City will kick-off at Aug 29, 2026, 8:30 PM.

Minnesota United vs Orlando City is available to watch live on Apple TV. The TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Minnesota United host Orlando City at Allianz Field in Saint Paul, Minnesota, in a Major League Soccer regular-season fixture with real consequences for both clubs as the 2026 campaign enters its decisive phase.

Cameron Knowles' side sit tenth in the Western Conference and are running short of room for error. Their Leagues Cup campaign ended at the group stage, and a 1-2 defeat to Atlanta United on August 20 was the kind of result that compounds pressure rather than relieving it. The Loons need wins, and they need them at home.

Orlando City arrive from the Eastern Conference in similarly uncomfortable territory. Martin Perelman's Lions are ninth in the East, and back-to-back losses in MLS have undercut whatever momentum they carried out of the Leagues Cup. Antoine Griezmann showed signs of form in recent weeks, but Orlando need that translated into points on the road.

Both clubs are chasing the same thing: a foothold in the playoff picture before the window closes. Minnesota will lean on home advantage at Allianz Field, where the atmosphere can shift a game. Orlando will look to exploit a side that has struggled for consistency.

This is a fixture between two teams who cannot afford to look past each other. For TV channel, live stream options, and kick-off time, read on.

How to watch Minnesota United vs Orlando City with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Cameron Knowles has not confirmed injury or suspension news for Minnesota United ahead of this fixture, and no probable lineup has been released. Updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Martin Perelman is similarly without confirmed team news for Orlando City. No injuries, suspensions, or projected XI have been announced by the visitors at this stage. Further details are expected as the match approaches.

Form

Minnesota United have recorded one win, two draws, and two losses across their last five matches in all competitions. Their most recent outing produced a strong 5-1 win over San Jose Earthquakes in MLS on August 23, which followed a 1-2 defeat to Atlanta United and a 1-1 draw with Real Salt Lake. Their Leagues Cup run ended at the group stage, with a 3-1 win over Atlante the only positive result in that competition after a 0-0 loss to Tigres recorded as a defeat. Minnesota have scored ten goals and conceded nine across those five matches.

Orlando City have won two, drawn one, and lost two of their last five outings across all competitions. Their most recent result was a 2-1 win over Real Salt Lake in MLS on August 22, which snapped a run that included a 1-2 defeat to Chicago Fire FC and a 1-1 draw with FC Cincinnati. In the Leagues Cup, they beat Atletico de San Luis and lost to Leon. Orlando have scored seven goals and conceded six across those five games.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these clubs came on March 10, 2024, when Minnesota United beat Orlando City 3-2 in an MLS fixture played in Orlando. Before that, Orlando won 2-1 at Allianz Field in April 2023. Across the last five head-to-head matches in MLS, Minnesota hold three wins to Orlando's one, with one draw. Orlando's only victory in the series came in a 3-1 home win in August 2020.

Standings

In the MLS Western Conference, Minnesota United currently sit tenth. Orlando City are placed ninth in the Eastern Conference.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Minnesota United vs Orlando City today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: