Major League Soccer - Game Week 26 19 Sept 2026 - 20:30 Allianz Field

Today's game between Minnesota United and LA Galaxy will kick off at Sep 19, 2026, 8:30 PM.

Minnesota United vs LA Galaxy is available to watch live on Apple TV, which holds exclusive streaming rights to every MLS regular-season match in 2026. The game is included as part of a standard Apple TV subscription at no additional cost, with no local or national blackouts. Fans can stream across smart TVs, iOS and Android devices, and gaming consoles including PlayStation and Xbox.

Minnesota United host LA Galaxy at Allianz Field in Saint Paul in a Western Conference fixture that matters for different reasons on each side of the pitch.

The Loons arrive into this game on the back of three straight MLS defeats, a run that has dragged Cameron Knowles's side down to 12th in the West and left their playoff hopes looking increasingly fragile. Conceding 11 goals across those three losses tells its own story about a defence that has been badly exposed in recent weeks.

LA Galaxy come in sitting 10th in the Western Conference, and while that represents a marginally healthier position, Greg Vanney's side have their own inconsistency to address. A 1-1 draw with Seattle Sounders on September 13 followed a 3-0 defeat at Vancouver, and the Galaxy have managed just one win from their last five outings.

The head-to-head history between these clubs adds some intrigue. Minnesota won when the sides met at LA Galaxy earlier this season, and their recent meetings have produced plenty of goals and fluctuating momentum.

For the Loons, this is a chance to arrest a damaging slide in front of their own supporters. For Galaxy, a positive result on the road would do much to steady a campaign that has stuttered at the worst possible time of the season.

Read on for everything you need to know about where to watch Minnesota United vs LA Galaxy, including live stream options, TV channel, and kick-off time.

How to watch Minnesota United vs LA Galaxy with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Cameron Knowles has not confirmed a starting lineup ahead of this fixture. No injuries or suspensions are currently listed for Minnesota United, and further updates are expected closer to kick-off.

Greg Vanney is similarly without confirmed team news at this stage. No players are listed as unavailable for LA Galaxy, and no projected XI has been released. Check back for the latest squad information as the match approaches.

Form

Minnesota United have taken one win, one draw, and three losses from their last five MLS matches. Their most recent result was a 4-2 defeat to St. Louis City on September 13, which followed a 1-2 loss to FC Dallas. The Loons did beat San Jose Earthquakes 5-1 in August, but three defeats from their last three outings represent a damaging run of form. Knowles's side have scored 16 goals across those five matches while conceding 15.

LA Galaxy have recorded one win, two draws, and two defeats from their last five games. Their most recent outing ended in a 1-1 draw with Seattle Sounders on September 13, and they also drew 2-2 with CF Montreal earlier in the run. A 2-1 home win over New England Revolution on September 6 represents their only victory across the five matches. The Galaxy have scored seven goals and conceded seven across that stretch.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these clubs came in MLS on April 5, 2026, when Minnesota United visited LA Galaxy and won 2-1. Before that, LA Galaxy beat Minnesota 2-1 at home in October 2025, following a 2-2 draw at Allianz Field in March 2025. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures, LA Galaxy hold three wins to Minnesota United's one, with one draw, though the Loons claimed the most recent encounter.

Standings

In the MLS Western Conference, LA Galaxy currently sit 10th while Minnesota United are placed 12th.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Minnesota United vs LA Galaxy today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: