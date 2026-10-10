Major League Soccer - Game Week 28 10 Oct 2026 - 20:30 Allianz Field

Today's game between Minnesota United and Houston Dynamo FC will kick off at Oct 10, 2026, 8:30 PM.

Minnesota United vs Houston Dynamo FC will be broadcast live on Apple TV. The match is part of the full MLS regular-season package, which is included in a standard Apple TV subscription at no extra cost.

Minnesota United host Houston Dynamo FC at Allianz Field in Saint Paul, Minnesota, in a Major League Soccer fixture that carries different implications for each side.

The Loons arrive in desperate form. Cameron Knowles' side have lost all five of their most recent league matches, conceding freely and struggling to hold results. A home crowd at Allianz Field may lift them, but the numbers make for uncomfortable reading.

Houston come in from a more stable position. Ben Olsen's side sit fifth in the Western Conference standings, and while their recent form has been inconsistent, they have shown the ability to grind out results when it matters.

The Dynamo have not been free-flowing, but they carry a level of composure that Minnesota have lacked. Their most recent outing ended in a 0-2 defeat to Sporting Kansas City, though a draw against FC Cincinnati before that showed their resilience.

For Minnesota, the need for points is clear. The Loons have been punished in attack and defence alike, and this fixture represents a chance to arrest a slide that has defined their autumn.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch this MLS match live.

How to watch Minnesota United vs Houston Dynamo FC with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Cameron Knowles is in charge of Minnesota United for this fixture. No confirmed injuries or suspensions are currently listed for the home side, and no probable lineup has been released. Further squad updates are expected closer to kick-off.

Ben Olsen leads Houston Dynamo FC into the match. As with Minnesota, no injury or suspension information is available at this stage, and no projected XI has been confirmed. Team news will be updated as it becomes available.

Form

Minnesota United have lost all five of their last MLS matches, a run that has seen them concede 17 goals while scoring just 14 across that stretch. Their most recent outing ended in a 3-1 defeat to Seattle Sounders FC on September 27, and they also suffered a 5-4 loss to Portland Timbers earlier in the sequence. The Loons have not won since before this five-game period.

Houston Dynamo FC have recorded one win, two draws, and two defeats in their last five league outings. Their most recent match was a 0-2 loss to Sporting Kansas City on September 27, though they drew 2-2 with FC Cincinnati the week before. The Dynamo's only win in this run came against Real Salt Lake, finishing 2-1.

Head-to-Head Record

The two sides last met in June 2025, when Minnesota United won 3-1 at Allianz Field. Across the five most recent meetings between these clubs, Houston hold a slight edge with two wins to Minnesota's two, with one match ending level. The series has been competitive, with both sides capable of winning on home soil, though Minnesota's victory in the most recent encounter will give the Loons a measure of confidence despite their current difficulties.

Standings

In the Western Conference, Houston Dynamo FC sit fifth, placing them firmly in the playoff picture heading into this fixture. Minnesota United are fourteenth, a position that reflects the pressure the Loons are under as the season enters its final stretch.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Minnesota United vs Houston Dynamo FC today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: