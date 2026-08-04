Leagues Cup - Game Week 1 4 Aug 2026 - 20:30

Today's game between Minnesota United and FC Juarez will kick-off at Aug 4, 2026, 8:30 PM.

READ MORE: Today's FW2026 TV schedule

Minnesota United vs FC Juarez is available to stream live. The TV channel and live stream options for your region are listed below.

Minnesota United host FC Juarez in the Leagues Cup, with the MLS side looking to use home advantage to their benefit against a Liga MX opponent that has struggled for consistency in recent weeks.

Minnesota arrive at this fixture without a win in their last five competitive matches. Cameron Knowles's side have drawn three and lost two, scoring just four goals across that run, and will need a sharper performance to advance.

FC Juarez come into this contest in poor form. Pedro Caixinha's side have lost three consecutive Liga MX matches, conceding seven goals in the process, including a heavy 5-1 defeat to Club Universidad Nacional last weekend.

The Leagues Cup offers both clubs a chance to reset. For Minnesota, it is an opportunity to end a winless streak that has stretched across the summer. For Juarez, stopping the rot against MLS opposition could provide a much-needed boost.

With both teams carrying momentum issues into this match, the contest is genuinely open. Read on for everything you need to know about how and where to watch the game.

How to watch Minnesota United vs FC Juarez with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Minnesota United are managed by Cameron Knowles. No injury or suspension information is currently available for the home side, and no projected starting XI has been confirmed. Updates will be added closer to kick-off.

FC Juarez are led by Pedro Caixinha. As with the home side, no injury, suspension, or lineup data is available at this stage. Check back for the latest team news ahead of the match.

Form

Minnesota United have taken one point from their last three MLS matches, drawing 1-1 with San Diego FC on August 2 and 0-0 with Vancouver Whitecaps before that. Their only other point in the last five came in a 1-1 draw with Real Salt Lake in May. They lost to both Sporting Kansas City and New England Revolution by a 2-1 scoreline. Across the five matches, they scored four goals and conceded six.

FC Juarez have won just one of their last five Liga MX matches. Their sole victory came against Atletico de San Luis, 2-1, back in April. Since then, they have lost three straight, conceding seven goals across those defeats, including a 5-1 loss to Club Universidad Nacional on August 1. In total across the five matches, Juarez scored eight goals but conceded twelve.

Head-to-Head Record

No head-to-head data is available for Minnesota United and FC Juarez. This may reflect the cross-league nature of the fixture, with the Leagues Cup providing one of the few structured opportunities for MLS and Liga MX clubs to meet competitively.

Standings

In the current Leagues Cup standings, FC Juarez sit 14th while Minnesota United are placed 18th.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Minnesota United vs FC Juarez today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: