Major League Soccer - Game Week 24 9 Sept 2026 - 20:30 Allianz Field

Today's game between Minnesota United and FC Dallas will kick off at Sep 9, 2026, 8:30 PM.

Minnesota United vs FC Dallas is available to watch live on Apple TV. As part of the 2026 MLS broadcast arrangement, every regular-season match is included within a standard Apple TV subscription at no additional cost. Subscribers can stream the match across smart TVs, iOS and Android devices, and gaming consoles including PlayStation and Xbox. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Minnesota United host FC Dallas at Allianz Field in Saint Paul in a Western Conference fixture that matters for both clubs as the 2026 MLS season moves into its final stretch.

Cameron Knowles's side sit 11th in the West and are running out of room to maneuver. A 5-4 defeat to Portland Timbers in their most recent outing was a damaging result, and the Loons will need a response at home if they want to keep their slim playoff hopes alive.

FC Dallas arrive in better shape. Eric Quill's side occupy fourth place in the Western Conference and come into this match off a 4-3 win over Sporting Kansas City, a result that extended their push for a strong playoff position.

Dallas have shown they can produce in difficult moments. Back-to-back wins over Real Salt Lake and Austin FC earlier in August demonstrated the quality in Quill's squad, even if a 5-0 defeat to Vancouver Whitecaps exposed their vulnerabilities.

Allianz Field is rarely a comfortable place for visiting sides, and Minnesota will draw on their home support to lift a performance that needs improving after the Portland result.

For TV channel, live stream options, and kick-off time, read on.

How to watch Minnesota United vs FC Dallas with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Minnesota United head coach Cameron Knowles has not confirmed a probable lineup ahead of this fixture. No injuries or suspensions are currently listed for the home side, and updates will be added closer to kick-off.

FC Dallas manager Eric Quill is similarly without confirmed team news at this stage. No players are listed as unavailable for the visitors, and no projected XI has been released. Further information is expected to emerge as the match approaches.

Form

Minnesota United have recorded one win, two draws, and two losses from their last five MLS matches. Their most recent result was a 5-4 defeat to Portland Timbers, which followed a 3-3 draw with Orlando City on August 30. The Loons also beat San Jose Earthquakes 5-1 on August 23, but losses to Atlanta United and a draw with Real Salt Lake offset that result. Knowles's side scored 11 goals across the five matches while conceding 14.

FC Dallas have taken three wins, one draw, and one loss from their last five outings. Their most recent match produced a 4-3 win over Sporting Kansas City, and they also drew 3-3 with St. Louis City on August 30. A 5-0 defeat to Vancouver Whitecaps on August 23 was the low point of the run, but wins over Real Salt Lake and Austin FC bookend a sequence that shows Dallas can win on the road. Quill's side scored 14 goals across those five fixtures and conceded 14.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these clubs came in April 2026, when FC Dallas hosted Minnesota United and won 2-0 at home. Before that, Minnesota won 2-1 at FC Dallas in July 2025, and the sides drew 0-0 at Allianz Field in April 2025. Across the last five head-to-head matches, FC Dallas have won two and Minnesota United have won one, with two draws, including a 1-1 result in June 2024 and a 5-3 Dallas win earlier that same month.

Standings

In the MLS Western Conference, Minnesota United currently sit 11th while FC Dallas are placed fourth.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Minnesota United vs FC Dallas today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: