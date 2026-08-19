Major League Soccer - Game Week 20 19 Aug 2026 - 20:30 Allianz Field

Today's game between Minnesota United and Atlanta United will kick-off at Aug 19, 2026, 8:30 PM.

Minnesota United vs Atlanta United is available to watch live on Apple TV. The TV channel and live stream options for this MLS fixture are listed below.

Minnesota United host Atlanta United at Allianz Field in Saint Paul, Minnesota, in a Major League Soccer regular-season fixture that carries different stakes for each side.

Cameron Knowles' Loons return to domestic action off the back of a mixed Leagues Cup campaign. A 3-1 win over Atlante provided a positive send-off from the tournament, but Minnesota were knocked out in the group stage after defeats to Tigres and FC Juarez, and they now need points in the Western Conference to keep their playoff hopes alive.

Atlanta United arrive under Gerardo Martino having struggled badly in recent weeks. The Five Stripes sit 15th in the Eastern Conference and have taken just one win from their last five MLS outings, a run that included a 4-1 thrashing by New England Revolution and a 3-2 defeat to Philadelphia Union.

Minnesota sit ninth in the Western Conference, outside the playoff positions but within reach. A home win would do plenty to close the gap, and Allianz Field has been a genuine fortress for the Loons at points this season.

For Atlanta, the trip to Minnesota comes at a difficult moment. Martino's side have conceded freely and struggled to find consistency in attack, and a road fixture against a team fighting for position is a tough ask given their current form.

Here is everything you need to know about how to watch Minnesota United vs Atlanta United, including the TV channel, live stream details, and kick-off time.

How to watch Minnesota United vs Atlanta United with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Cameron Knowles has not confirmed any injury or suspension news ahead of this fixture for Minnesota United, and no probable lineup has been released. Updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Gerardo Martino has also not released team news for Atlanta United. No injuries, suspensions, or lineup information has been confirmed for the away side at this stage.

Form

Minnesota United have one win, two draws, and two defeats from their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent result was a 1-1 draw with Real Salt Lake in MLS on August 16, and before that they beat Atlante 3-1 in the Leagues Cup. The Loons also drew 1-1 with San Diego FC in MLS, while losses to Tigres and FC Juarez ended their Leagues Cup group-stage run. Minnesota scored five goals and conceded four across those five games.

Atlanta United have one win, one draw, and three defeats from their last five matches. Their most recent outing was a 2-1 victory over Red Bull New York in MLS on August 15, which followed a 3-2 defeat to Philadelphia Union and a 4-1 loss to New England Revolution. Atlanta also drew 2-2 with Charlotte FC and lost 1-0 to Nashville SC during this run. The Five Stripes scored seven goals and conceded eight across those five fixtures.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these two clubs came in MLS on May 4, 2024, when Minnesota United won 2-1 away at Atlanta United. Before that, Atlanta claimed a 3-0 home win over Minnesota in MLS in May 2019. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures, Atlanta United have two wins, Minnesota United have two wins, and one match has ended level.

Standings

In the MLS Western Conference, Minnesota United currently sit ninth. Atlanta United are 15th in the Eastern Conference.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Minnesota United vs Atlanta United today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: