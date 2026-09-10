Primera A - Game Week 5 10 Sept 2026 - 21:00

Today's game between Millonarios and Deportivo Cali will kick off at Sep 10, 2026, 9:00 PM.

Millonarios vs Deportivo Cali will be available to watch live in the USA. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Millonarios host Deportivo Cali in a Primera A fixture that carries real weight for both clubs as the Colombian season reaches a critical stretch.

Millonarios sit fifth in the Clausura standings under coach Fabian Bustos, a position that reflects a season of inconsistency. They have not strung together back-to-back wins in their last five league outings, and their recent 3-2 defeat to Santa Fe will have sharpened focus heading into this one.

Deportivo Cali arrive in Bogota under Rafael Dudamel carrying their own concerns. The visitors sit 12th in the Clausura table and have won just one of their last five matches across all competitions, with a 3-0 cup loss to Atletico Nacional their most recent result.

Off the pitch, Cali have faced serious off-field turbulence. Midfielder Johan Martinez was assaulted and threatened at gunpoint by alleged supporters while travelling with family in the city of Cali, an incident that drew swift condemnation from club officials and cast a dark shadow over the squad's preparations.

For Millonarios, this is a chance to build on their home support and climb the Clausura table. For Cali, a positive result in Bogota would provide a much-needed lift after a difficult run of form and a deeply unsettling week.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Millonarios vs Deportivo Cali live.

How to watch Millonarios vs Deportivo Cali with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Millonarios are managed by Fabian Bustos, though no confirmed injury or suspension information is currently available for the home side. Updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Deportivo Cali head coach Rafael Dudamel also has no confirmed squad disruptions listed at this stage. Full team news for both sides will be provided as it becomes available.

Form

Millonarios have recorded one win, three draws, and one defeat across their last five Primera A matches. Their most recent outing ended in a 1-1 draw with Deportivo Pereira, following a 3-2 loss to Santa Fe. They also drew 0-0 with Internacional de Bogota and 1-1 with Aguilas Doradas, with their only win a 2-0 victory away at Llaneros FC. Across those five games, Millonarios scored five goals and conceded five.

Deportivo Cali have managed one win, two draws, and two losses in their last five outings across all competitions. Their most recent result was a 3-0 cup defeat to Atletico Nacional, and they also lost 2-1 to the same opponents in the league. Cali's sole win in this run came against Deportivo Pasto, with draws against Bucaramanga and Internacional de Bogota rounding out their recent record.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two clubs ended in a 0-0 draw, played in February 2026 with Deportivo Cali as the home side in that fixture. Across the last five head-to-head encounters in the Primera A, neither team has dominated, with results including a 3-3 draw in August 2025, a 3-1 Cali win in February 2025, a 1-0 Millonarios victory in October 2024, and a 1-1 draw in March 2024.

Standings

In the Clausura table, Millonarios are placed fifth while Deportivo Cali sit 12th. In the Apertura standings, Millonarios finished 10th and Cali ninth.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Millonarios vs Deportivo Cali today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: