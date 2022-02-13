Arkadiusz Milik scored a spectacular winner for Marseille on Sunday – then hit out at his manager Jorge Sampaoli for not starting him.

Milik's 82nd-minute overhead kick against Metz gave Marseille a 2-1 win as Sampaoli's side maintained their grip on second place in Ligue 1.

But the Polish star admitted after the game that he wasn't sure why he was forced to come off the bench to score the winner at the Stade Saint-Symphorien.

Watch Milik's winner

The chest control before delivering this bicycle kick 😳



Take a bow, Arkadiusz Milik! 🚲 pic.twitter.com/SqPfPDH34m — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) February 13, 2022 🔥 THIS goal by @arekmilik9!!! 🤸🤤



🚨 GO - LA - ZO 🚨



🍿 Watch Metz vs Marseille live now on beIN SPORTS! #FCMOM



pic.twitter.com/yznoj6BvGt — beIN SPORTS USA (@beINSPORTSUSA) February 13, 2022

What was said?

“I don’t score every time but I am happy that today I scored," Milik told Amazon Prime. "I am happy to have helped the team win the game, the three points were the most important.”

Asked about starting on the bench, the Polish forward responded: “There are some things that I don’t understand but I am doing my job, so only that.”

