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Serie A - Game Week 12 22 Nov 2026 - 12:00 San Siro

Milan v Frosinone will be shown live in Italy. Here are the TV and live-streaming channels carrying the match.

Milan return to San Siro on Sunday 22 November 2026 to face Frosinone as Serie A resumes after the international break. Ruben Amorim's AC Milan side sit fourth and want to build on their away win against Genoa.

There is positive injury news for Milan. Mike Maignan has resumed some training with the squad and is highly likely to start in goal. Christian Pulisic will not return to Milanello until the eve of the match, but Amorim intends to start the American.

Diego Moreira is Milan's man of the moment. The Belgian finished the international break with an outstanding Nations League performance against Italy, scoring the goal that sealed the 4-1 result and earning man of the match honours. He already has four goals and three assists in seven league appearances.

Yunus Musah has carved out an unexpectedly prominent role under Amorim. The American has played 759 minutes in Serie A, more than Rabiot, and impressed as a makeshift left-back against Genoa.

Massimiliano Alvini's Frosinone arrive in Milan with three wins from their last five league matches. They have lost only once in that run, 3-0 to Napoli, and sit sixth in the table.

Antonio Raimondo's absence leaves a gap in the visitors' attack, although he is expected to recover by the end of the year. The club have already made a concrete offer for a Swedish striker to address the problem.

Find the available TV and live-streaming channels below.

Team news

Milan welcome back Maignan, who will start after a thigh problem on international duty. Pulisic is expected at Milanello on the eve of the match and will start. Pavlovic's availability remains in doubt: the Serbian defender has resumed some training, but whether he starts depends on the previous day's session. Diawara is ready to replace him. Saelemaekers, Gabbia, Loftus-Cheek, Tomori, Chukwueze and Terracciano remain out. Milan's predicted line-up is: Bouyer; De Winter, Diawara, Gila; Modric, Musah, Moreira, Rabiot; Pulisic; Ramos, Cisse.

Frosinone are without Raimondo, Grillitsch and Terzic through injury, while Bracaglia is suspended. The visitors' predicted line-up is: Palmisani; Akpoguma, Oyono, Monterisi, Calvani; Kvernadze, Ghedjemis, Calo, Cichella; Schmid; Birligea.

Recent form

Milan have won three, drawn none and lost two of their last five matches in all competitions. Most recently, they won 2-1 away to Genoa in Serie A. They also beat Inter 3-1 and Udinese 2-0 during that run, but lost 4-2 at home to Bologna and exited the Europa League after a 2-0 defeat to Ferencvaros. Across those five matches, Milan have scored six goals and conceded nine.

Frosinone have won three, drawn one and lost one of their last five Serie A matches. Their most recent defeat came against Cagliari, 1-0, but before that they beat Torino 2-0 and thrashed Lecce 5-1. They also drew 4-4 with Atalanta. Across the five matches, Frosinone have scored twelve goals and conceded seven.

Previous meetings

The teams last met on 3 February 2024, when Frosinone won 3-2 at home to Milan in Serie A. Milan have won three of their five most recent meetings, Frosinone have won one and the other ended in a draw. The results in the dataset also include Milan's 3-1 win at San Siro in December 2023 and a 0-0 draw at the Benito Stirpe in December 2018.

League table

Milan currently sit fourth in Serie A, while Frosinone are sixth.