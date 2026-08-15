Championship - Game Week 1 15 Aug 2026 - 10:00 Riverside Stadium

Today's game between Middlesbrough and Lincoln City will kick-off at Aug 15, 2026, 10:00 AM.

Middlesbrough vs Lincoln City is available to watch in the United States across several platforms. Paramount+ is the primary streaming home of the EFL Championship, with Fubo, DirecTV Stream, and CBS Sports Network also carrying coverage. Check the options below to find the right plan for you.

Middlesbrough host Lincoln City at the Riverside Stadium in the EFL Championship, with Kim Hellberg's side looking to build on a promising start to the new campaign.

Boro come into this fixture with some genuine momentum after a Carabao Cup win over Wrexham. New arrivals Sebastian Berhalter and Max Arfsten made immediate impressions in that game, with Berhalter registering an assist on debut to set the tone for what could be an exciting season on Teesside.

The summer has been busy off the pitch too. Middlesbrough completed the signing of goalkeeper Radek Vitek from Manchester United in a deal worth up to £14m, a record fee for a second-tier keeper. The 22-year-old arrives with pedigree, having kept 12 clean sheets during a loan spell at Bristol City last season.

Lincoln City arrive as promoted opposition, having come up from League One under Chris Cohen. The Imps earned their place in the Championship through consistent performances and will want to show they belong at this level from the off.

Cohen's side beat Derby County in the Carabao Cup to open their account, which will give them confidence ahead of their Championship debut. Stepping up a division is always a challenge, but Lincoln head to the Riverside with a recent winning habit behind them.

For US fans wanting to catch the action, TV channel and live stream details are listed below.

How to watch Middlesbrough vs Lincoln City with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Middlesbrough are managed by Kim Hellberg heading into this fixture. No confirmed injuries or suspensions have been reported for the home side, and no probable lineup has been released at this stage. Further updates are expected closer to kick-off.

Lincoln City are led by Chris Cohen. As with Middlesbrough, no injury or suspension information is currently available for the away squad, and no projected XI has been confirmed. Team news will be updated as it becomes available.

Form

Middlesbrough's last five results span pre-season and competitive action. Their most recent outing was a 1-0 win over Wrexham in the Carabao Cup, a result that opened the new campaign on a positive note. Before that, Boro drew 3-3 with Espanyol in a friendly, having previously lost 1-3 to Huddersfield Town and drawn 1-1 with Celtic in pre-season. Their last Championship result was a 1-0 defeat to Hull City in May. Across those five matches, Middlesbrough scored seven goals and conceded seven.

Lincoln City arrive in strong form. They won their Carabao Cup opener 2-1 at Derby County, their most recent result. Before that, the Imps closed out their League One campaign with three wins from their final four matches, including a 4-3 victory over Wycombe Wanderers and a 2-0 win at Doncaster Rovers. A 2-2 draw at Stevenage was the only dropped points in that run. Lincoln scored 10 goals and conceded eight across those five matches, with four wins and one draw.





Head-to-Head Record





Head-to-head data between Middlesbrough and Lincoln City is not available for the last five meetings. This article will be updated with historical fixture information when it becomes available.

Standings

In the Championship table, Lincoln City sit ninth and Middlesbrough are tenth heading into this fixture.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Middlesbrough vs Lincoln City today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: