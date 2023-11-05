How to watch today's Dolphins vs Chiefs game: Livestream, TV coverage, kick-off time & radio

The Miami Dolphins head overseas to Frankfurt, Germany as a part of the NFL International Series for their matchup against the reigning Super Bowl champions Kansas City Chiefs. A Week 9 international showdown between the top two teams in the AFC seems like a perfect advert for the NFL, with the game scheduled for the stand-alone Sunday morning timeslot.
Both teams are 6-2 heading into the game, with the Dolphins returning to the win column in Week 8, securing a 31-17 home win to notch a regular season sweep over the Patriots, while the Chiefs uncharacteristically lost 24-9 to the Denver Broncos on the road.
Dolphins vs Chiefs: Date & kickoff time
|Date
|November 5, 2023
|Kick-off time
|9:30 a.m. ET/ 8:30 a.m. CT/ 6:30 a.m. PT
|Venue
|Deutsche Bank Park
|Location
|Frankfurt, Germany
How to watch Dolphins vs Chiefs on TV, stream live online & listen on radio
The Miami Dolphins vs Kansas City Chiefs game will be broadcast live on NFL Network (Channel 212 on DirecTV, Channel 154 on Dish). Streaming options include NFL+, formerly NFL Game Pass.
Watch
- Network: NFL Network
- Time: Coverage starts at 7 a.m. ET, with kickoff at 9:30 a.m. ET
Broadcast Crew: Rich Eisen (play-by-play), Dan Orlovsky (color analyst), Jason McCourty (color analyst), Stacey Dales (color analyst), Sara Walsh (color analyst)
Listen Live
- National: Westwood One Sports
Broadcast Crew: Bill Rosinski (play-by-play), Mike Mayock (sideline)
- Local:
English- Dolphins Radio Network - BIG 105.9 FM (WBGG), WINZ 940 AM Flagship Stations
Broadcast Crew: Jimmy Cefalo (play-by-play), Joe Rose (color analyst), Kim Bokamper (sideline)
- Spanish - Dolphins Spanish Radio - TU 94.9 FM (WTZU) Flagship Station
Broadcasters: Roly Martin (play-by-play), Eduardo Martell (color analyst)
Dolphins & Chiefs rosters & injury reports
Miami Dolphins team news
The Dolphins will face the defending Super Bowl champions without the services of starting right guard Rob Hunt, who was forced out of last week's game against the Patriots with a hamstring injury and did not practice this week despite traveling with the team to Frankfurt. Mike McDaniel's side will also be without safety Brandon Jones, who remains in the concussion protocol and did not travel with the team this week.
On the flip side, Miami might see the return of left tackle Terron Armstead, who is eligible to be activated from injured reserve this week. Center Connor Williams had no setbacks this week as he continues to recover from a groin injury that kept him out of the Dolphins' past three games.
|Players
|Offense
Tyreek Hill, Braxton Berrios, Cedrick Wilson Jr., Kendall Lamm, Lester Cotton, Robert Jones, Connor Williams, Liam Eichenberg, Robert Hunt, Austin Jackson, Kion Smith, Durham Smythe, Tyler Kroft, Julian Hill, Alec Ingold, Raheem Mostert, Salvon Ahmed, Jeff Wilson Jr., Tua Tagovailoa, Mike White, Skylar Thompson, Jaylen Waddle, Robbie Chosen, Chase Claypool
|Defense
Christian Wilkins, Raekwon Davis, Brandon Pili, Zach Sieler, Da'Shawn Hand, Jaelan Phillips, Emmanuel Ogbah, Jerome Baker, Channing Tindall, David Long Jr., Duke Riley, Bradley Chubb, Andrew Van Ginkel, Cameron Goode, Xavien Howard, Cam Smith, Justin Bethel, Nik Needham, Jalen Ramsey, Kader Kohou, Eli Apple, Kelvin Joseph, Jevon Holland, Elijah Campbell, Brandon Jones, DeShon Elliott
|Special Teams
Jason Sanders, Jake Bailey, Blake Ferguson, Jake Bailey, Braxton Berrios, Raheem Mostert, Jaylen Waddle, Cedrick Wilson Jr., Tyreek Hill
Kansas City Chiefs team news
Running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire (illness) will miss Sunday’s game in Germany against the Miami Dolphins. Jerick McKinnon (groin), a fellow running back, and linebacker Willie Gay (lower back) were both limited in Thursday's training. Quarter-back Patrick Mahomes (left hand), wide receiver Sky Moore (heel), wide receiver Kadarius Toney (ankle), and cornerback L’Jarius Sneed (knee) were all listed on the injury report, but all practiced in full ahead of Sunday’s game in Germany.
|Players
|Offense
Skyy Moore, Mecole Hardman, Justyn Ross, Donovan Smith, Wanya Morris, Joe Thuney, Mike Caliendo, Creed Humphrey, Nick Allegretti, Trey Smith, Jawaan Taylor, Lucas Niang, Travis Kelce, Noah Gray, Blake Bell, Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Justin Watson, Patrick Mahomes, Blaine Gabbert, Isiah Pacheco, Jerick McKinnon, Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Kadarius Toney, Rashee Rice
|Defense
George Karlaftis, Felix Anudike-Uzomah, BJ Thompson, Tershawn Wharton, Neil Farrell, Matt Dickerson, Chris Jones, Derrick Nnadi, Mike Danna, Charles Omenihu, Malik Herring, Willie Gay, Cam Jones, Nick Bolton, Drue Tranquill, Leo Chenal, Jack Cochrane, Trent McDuffie, Joshua Williams, L'Jarius Sneed, Jaylen Watson, Nic Jones, Justin Reid, Mike Edwards, Bryan Cook, Chamarri Conner
|Special Teams
Tommy Townsend, Harrison Butker, James Winchester, Mecole Hardman, Kadarius Toney, Isiah Pacheco
Dolphins vs Chiefs Head-to-head record
|Date
|Match score
|12/13/2020
|Dolphins 27-33 Chiefs
|12/24/2017
|Chiefs 29-13 Dolphins
|9/21/2014
|Dolphins 15-34 Chiefs
|11/6/2011
|Chiefs 3-31 Dolphins
|12/21/2008
|Chiefs 31-38 Dolphins