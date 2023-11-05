How to watch today's Dolphins vs Chiefs game: Livestream, TV coverage, kick-off time & radio

Everything you need to know on how to watch the Dolphins against the Chiefs, as well as kick-off time and team news.

The Miami Dolphins head overseas to Frankfurt, Germany as a part of the NFL International Series for their matchup against the reigning Super Bowl champions Kansas City Chiefs. A Week 9 international showdown between the top two teams in the AFC seems like a perfect advert for the NFL, with the game scheduled for the stand-alone Sunday morning timeslot.

Dolphins vs Chiefs | Sun Nov 5 | 09:30 ET Dolphins vs Chiefs | Sun Nov 5 | 09:30 ET Watch on NFL+

Both teams are 6-2 heading into the game, with the Dolphins returning to the win column in Week 8, securing a 31-17 home win to notch a regular season sweep over the Patriots, while the Chiefs uncharacteristically lost 24-9 to the Denver Broncos on the road.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the match, including what TV channel to watch it on, streaming details, and more.

Dolphins vs Chiefs: Date & kickoff time

Date November 5, 2023 Kick-off time 9:30 a.m. ET/ 8:30 a.m. CT/ 6:30 a.m. PT Venue Deutsche Bank Park Location Frankfurt, Germany

How to watch Dolphins vs Chiefs on TV, stream live online & listen on radio

The Miami Dolphins vs Kansas City Chiefs game will be broadcast live on NFL Network (Channel 212 on DirecTV, Channel 154 on Dish). Streaming options include NFL+, formerly NFL Game Pass.

A basic $6.99/month (or $40 annually) NFL+ subscription will get you live out-of-market preseason games, local and primetime regular and post-season games exclusively on your phone or tablet, plus live audio for every game of the season across supported devices and access to NFL Network, which will air eight live games in the 2023 season.

NFL+ Premium, while a little expensive at $14.99/month (or $80 annually) also includes access to NFL RedZone, plus full and condensed replays of every match across supported devices. It also offers a 7-day free trial. Cancel anytime.

Watch

Network: NFL Network

NFL Network Time: Coverage starts at 7 a.m. ET, with kickoff at 9:30 a.m. ET

Broadcast Crew: Rich Eisen (play-by-play), Dan Orlovsky (color analyst), Jason McCourty (color analyst), Stacey Dales (color analyst), Sara Walsh (color analyst)

Listen Live

National: Westwood One Sports

Broadcast Crew: Bill Rosinski (play-by-play), Mike Mayock (sideline)

Local:

English- Dolphins Radio Network - BIG 105.9 FM (WBGG), WINZ 940 AM Flagship Stations

Broadcast Crew: Jimmy Cefalo (play-by-play), Joe Rose (color analyst), Kim Bokamper (sideline)

Spanish - Dolphins Spanish Radio - TU 94.9 FM (WTZU) Flagship Station

Broadcasters: Roly Martin (play-by-play), Eduardo Martell (color analyst)

Dolphins & Chiefs rosters & injury reports

Miami Dolphins team news

The Dolphins will face the defending Super Bowl champions without the services of starting right guard Rob Hunt, who was forced out of last week's game against the Patriots with a hamstring injury and did not practice this week despite traveling with the team to Frankfurt. Mike McDaniel's side will also be without safety Brandon Jones, who remains in the concussion protocol and did not travel with the team this week.

On the flip side, Miami might see the return of left tackle Terron Armstead, who is eligible to be activated from injured reserve this week. Center Connor Williams had no setbacks this week as he continues to recover from a groin injury that kept him out of the Dolphins' past three games.

Players Offense Tyreek Hill, Braxton Berrios, Cedrick Wilson Jr., Kendall Lamm, Lester Cotton, Robert Jones, Connor Williams, Liam Eichenberg, Robert Hunt, Austin Jackson, Kion Smith, Durham Smythe, Tyler Kroft, Julian Hill, Alec Ingold, Raheem Mostert, Salvon Ahmed, Jeff Wilson Jr., Tua Tagovailoa, Mike White, Skylar Thompson, Jaylen Waddle, Robbie Chosen, Chase Claypool Defense Christian Wilkins, Raekwon Davis, Brandon Pili, Zach Sieler, Da'Shawn Hand, Jaelan Phillips, Emmanuel Ogbah, Jerome Baker, Channing Tindall, David Long Jr., Duke Riley, Bradley Chubb, Andrew Van Ginkel, Cameron Goode, Xavien Howard, Cam Smith, Justin Bethel, Nik Needham, Jalen Ramsey, Kader Kohou, Eli Apple, Kelvin Joseph, Jevon Holland, Elijah Campbell, Brandon Jones, DeShon Elliott Special Teams Jason Sanders, Jake Bailey, Blake Ferguson, Jake Bailey, Braxton Berrios, Raheem Mostert, Jaylen Waddle, Cedrick Wilson Jr., Tyreek Hill

Kansas City Chiefs team news

Running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire (illness) will miss Sunday’s game in Germany against the Miami Dolphins. Jerick McKinnon (groin), a fellow running back, and linebacker Willie Gay (lower back) were both limited in Thursday's training. Quarter-back Patrick Mahomes (left hand), wide receiver Sky Moore (heel), wide receiver Kadarius Toney (ankle), and cornerback L’Jarius Sneed (knee) were all listed on the injury report, but all practiced in full ahead of Sunday’s game in Germany.

Players Offense Skyy Moore, Mecole Hardman, Justyn Ross, Donovan Smith, Wanya Morris, Joe Thuney, Mike Caliendo, Creed Humphrey, Nick Allegretti, Trey Smith, Jawaan Taylor, Lucas Niang, Travis Kelce, Noah Gray, Blake Bell, Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Justin Watson, Patrick Mahomes, Blaine Gabbert, Isiah Pacheco, Jerick McKinnon, Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Kadarius Toney, Rashee Rice Defense George Karlaftis, Felix Anudike-Uzomah, BJ Thompson, Tershawn Wharton, Neil Farrell, Matt Dickerson, Chris Jones, Derrick Nnadi, Mike Danna, Charles Omenihu, Malik Herring, Willie Gay, Cam Jones, Nick Bolton, Drue Tranquill, Leo Chenal, Jack Cochrane, Trent McDuffie, Joshua Williams, L'Jarius Sneed, Jaylen Watson, Nic Jones, Justin Reid, Mike Edwards, Bryan Cook, Chamarri Conner Special Teams Tommy Townsend, Harrison Butker, James Winchester, Mecole Hardman, Kadarius Toney, Isiah Pacheco

Dolphins vs Chiefs Head-to-head record

Date Match score 12/13/2020 Dolphins 27-33 Chiefs 12/24/2017 Chiefs 29-13 Dolphins 9/21/2014 Dolphins 15-34 Chiefs 11/6/2011 Chiefs 3-31 Dolphins 12/21/2008 Chiefs 31-38 Dolphins

