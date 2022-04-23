Watch: Messi curls in long-range goal to help PSG win Ligue 1 title

Lionel Messi curled in a long-range goal against Lens on Saturday to help Paris Saint-Germain secure the Ligue 1 title.

His 68th-minute strike put PSG ahead 1-0 after Lens had gone down to 10 men earlier in the second half.

PSG entered play needing just a draw to wrap up the Ligue 1 crown, so they sealed the silverware despite a late equaliser from their visitors.

Watch: Messi curls in long-range goal vs Lens

Gooooooooooooolazoooo, Messi la clavó desde fuera del área para por fin abrir el marcador y acercar al PSG al título de la Ligue 1 pic.twitter.com/ol273P0Jgr — beIN SPORTS Español (@ESbeINSPORTS) April 23, 2022

More to come...