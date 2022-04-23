Watch: Messi curls in long-range goal to help PSG win Ligue 1 title
Dan Bernstein
Getty
Lionel Messi curled in a long-range goal against Lens on Saturday to help Paris Saint-Germain secure the Ligue 1 title.
His 68th-minute strike put PSG ahead 1-0 after Lens had gone down to 10 men earlier in the second half.
PSG entered play needing just a draw to wrap up the Ligue 1 crown, so they sealed the silverware despite a late equaliser from their visitors.
Watch: Messi curls in long-range goal vs Lens
