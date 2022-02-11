Watch: Messi and Mbappe combine to lift PSG with stoppage-time winner vs Rennes

Kylian Mbappe and Lionel Messi combined for a vital goal on Friday as the latter assisted the former on a stoppage-time winner against Rennes.

Paris Saint-Germain needed a 93rd-minute winner in the Ligue 1 match as Mbappe, Messi and Mauro Icardi played a part in a goal that came on the club's only shot on target all game.

Messi set up Mbappe for the Frenchman's 12th league goal of the season as PSG continue to dominate atop Ligue 1, stretching their advantage to 16 points over Marseille with a 1-0 victory.

Watch the goal

MESSI + MBAPPÉ = GOAL and Win! ⚽️💥 @PSG_English ⭐️https://t.co/R7Ts623VRc — beIN SPORTS USA (@beINSPORTSUSA) February 11, 2022 Kylian Mbappé to the rescue! 😅



Just as it looked like PSG were heading to a goalless draw with Rennes, up pops their French superstar! 🤩



Lionel Messi with the assist 👌 pic.twitter.com/Kq77EO2LcD — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) February 11, 2022

