Watch: Mbappe smashes hat-trick in front of Parc des Princes faithful to celebrate new PSG contract

Kylian Mbappe marked his decision to stay at Paris Saint-Germain in perfect fashion on Saturday, smashing three goals past Metz to mark a joyful end to the season for the Ligue 1 champions.

Earlier in the day Mbappe had confirmed he would be turning down Real Madrid's offer in order to sign a three-year deal at Parc des Princes, where he has played since 2017.

And the forward wasted no time in proving just how important he is to the PSG cause with a fine hat-trick to take his Ligue 1 tally for the year up to 28 in 35 matches.

Neymar joins list of PSG legends

It has taken Mbappe just five years to establish himself among PSG's greatest-ever goalscorers.

The striker already occupies second in their historic rankings, and that now his future for the next few seasons is assured, will have Edinson Cavani firmly in his sights at the top of that list.

But Saturday was also a memorable day for Neymar, who broke into the top five with his strike during PSG's demolition of Metz.

The Brazilian's goal took him up to joint-fifth, with Pauleta just above him in fourth position.

There was also a goal for Angel Di Maria, who was moved to tears shortly after as he was substituted and given a standing ovation, as well as a guard of honour from his team-mates, in what was his last PSG game before leaving the club this summer.

