CONCACAF Nations League - Game Week 3 2 Oct 2026 - 20:00

Today's game between Martinique and Honduras will kick off at Oct 2, 2026, 8:00 PM.

Martinique vs Honduras is available to watch live in the United States. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Martinique host Honduras in the CONCACAF Nations League, with both sides carrying losing records into a fixture that matters at both ends of the Group 2 table.

Martinique arrive in poor form, having lost their last three competitive matches. Back-to-back defeats in the Nations League, including a 2-1 loss to Suriname, have left them without a win in their last five outings across all competitions.

Honduras come in off the back of a 1-0 win over Jamaica in their most recent Nations League match, a result that gives Los Catrachos a rare boost after a difficult run. That win was sandwiched between a 3-2 loss to Suriname and earlier friendly defeats, so confidence is fragile.

Both teams sit in the lower half of the group standings, and the points at stake here carry genuine weight for sides looking to avoid the wrong end of the table.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Martinique vs Honduras live, including TV channel and live stream options.

How to watch Martinique vs Honduras with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Team news for Martinique has not yet been confirmed ahead of this fixture. Full squad and lineup information will be updated closer to kick-off.

Honduras have also not released official team news at this stage. Updates on injuries, suspensions, and the projected starting XI will be added as they become available.

Form

Martinique have won none of their last five matches, drawing two and losing three. Their most recent outing ended in a 2-1 defeat to Suriname in the CONCACAF Nations League, following a 3-1 loss to El Salvador in the same competition. They drew 2-2 with Cuba and 0-0 with the Dominican Republic in friendlies earlier in the run. Martinique scored five goals and conceded seven across those five matches.

Honduras have won one, drawn two, and lost two of their last five matches. Their most recent result was a 1-0 victory over Jamaica in the CONCACAF Nations League, though that followed a 3-2 defeat to Suriname in the same competition. A 2-0 loss to Argentina and two draws against Peru and Costa Rica complete the picture. Honduras scored five goals and conceded seven across those five games.

Head-to-Head Record

Honduras hold the edge in the head-to-head record between these sides. The two most recent meetings, both in the 2019 CONCACAF Nations League, ended in a 1-0 win for Honduras away from home and a 1-1 draw when Martinique hosted. Across those two meetings, Honduras have the stronger record, and Martinique have yet to beat them in recent competitive encounters.

Standings

A Grp. 2 Form # P W D L F A +/- PTS Form 1 Suriname SUR 2 2 0 0 5 3 +2 6 W W 2 Guatemala GTM 2 1 0 1 8 3 +5 3 W L 3 Honduras HON 2 1 0 1 3 3 0 3 W L 4 Jamaica JAM 2 1 0 1 3 3 0 3 L W 5 El Salvador SLV 2 1 0 1 3 7 -4 3 L W 6 Martinique MAR 2 0 0 2 2 5 -3 0 L L Championship Playoff Relegation

In CONCACAF Nations League Group 2, Honduras sit third while Martinique are sixth. Both teams are in the lower half of the group, meaning this fixture has direct implications for sides trying to pull clear of relegation trouble.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Martinique vs Honduras today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: